NPP Chairman petitions over Afigya Sekyere East election irregularities

The Acting Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Afigya Sekyere East, Ibrahim Mohamed, has petitioned the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee over what he describes as “serious irregularities and a breakdown of internal party order in the ongoing 2026 constituency electoral process.”

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In a petition dated June 15, 2026 and addressed to the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee, Mohamed alleged that unauthorized Electoral Area Coordinator elections were conducted in the constituency in violation of the party's internal election guidelines.

According to the petition, the controversy stems from the preparation of the Polling Station Executive Album, which serves as the electoral roll for subsequent internal elections.

Mohamed accused the constituency's Research and Elections Officer, Ernest Ofori Frimpong-Manso, and the party's Regional Representative, Dr Samuel Afriyie, of manipulating the album by replacing the names of legitimate polling station executives with what he described as "alien names."

He argued that the affected executives had duly filed their nominations, were neither contested nor disqualified, and were therefore entitled to retain their positions under a constituency consensus and the NPP's 2026 Internal Elections Guidelines.

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"The existing Polling Station Executives followed every rule. They filed their forms, were not contested, and were not disqualified. To have their names unilaterally stripped and replaced is an injustice that the party cannot allow to stand," the petition stated.

Mohamed further claimed that the party's guidelines require the constituency album to undergo verification and validation before any Electoral Area Coordinator elections can be conducted. However, he alleged that no such verification process took place before election dates were scheduled.

The Acting Chairman stated that the disputed album was never formally presented to the Constituency Executive Committee and that elections were slated without his authorization.

According to the petition, the alleged irregularities led to confusion and protests at several polling stations on June 15, as some polling station executives reportedly discovered that their names had been removed from the electoral roll.

In response, Mohamed said he suspended all Electoral Area Coordinator elections in the constituency pending the resolution of the disputes.

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However, he alleged that an individual identified as Michael, a former Presiding Member and purported agent of the constituency's sitting Member of Parliament, proceeded to conduct elections in one electoral area despite the suspension order.

The petition describes the elections as "null and void," arguing that they were conducted without authorization and based on an unverified electoral album.

Mohamed further accused some party officials and political actors of attempting to manipulate the party's internal electoral processes to influence outcomes at the Electoral Area, Constituency, and Regional levels.

As part of the reliefs sought, he is requesting the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee to convene an emergency meeting to address the situation, uphold the suspension of the Electoral Area Coordinator elections, nullify any elections conducted in defiance of the suspension order, and investigate the roles played by individuals named in the petition.

He is also calling for the immediate verification and validation of the constituency album, the removal of any unauthorized names from the register, and the rescheduling of Electoral Area Coordinator elections after all disputes have been resolved.

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