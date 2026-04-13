Odauman leaves Akyem Abuakwa alliance accusing Okyenhene of breaking his oath

Odauman has formally broken away from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, ending a centuries-old alliance in a dramatic escalation of a chieftaincy dispute between the Okyenhene and the Odauhene.

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The declaration, made on April 12, 2026, by the Ofosu-Pema Royal Family at Odau Fie in Akyem Etwereso, signals a major realignment within the Akyem traditional area, with far-reaching implications for authority, land ownership and customary governance.

The family, which occupies the twin stools of Akyem Etwereso and Akyem Osenase and presides over Odauman—comprising 12 towns, 10 palanquin towns and 58 villages—said it would no longer recognise the authority of the Okyenhene or be bound by the structures of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.

The breakaway follows a deepening impasse between the Okyenhene and the Odauhene, Odeneho Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, triggered by a series of controversial decisions announced at the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi.

The Ofosu-Pema Royal Family described the actions as unprecedented and contrary to more than 300 years of customary relations, insisting that the historic alliance between the two stools was based on friendship and cooperation rather than subordination.

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At the centre of the dispute is the contested enstoolment of a regent for the Osenase stool. The family maintains that the individual backed by the Okyenhene is not of royal lineage and is therefore ineligible to occupy the stool.

It further alleged that due process was breached after arbitration proceedings on the matter were adjourned indefinitely but later ruled upon without notice.

Tensions escalated following an alleged attack on the Odauhene during a visit to Osenase, which the family claims has not been addressed, despite the matter being referred to the authorities.

A statement from the Odau Royal family noted:

When the Odauhene swore his oath of Allegiance to the Okyenhene, the Okyenhene equally swore his oath of Allegiance and protection to the Odauhene; that if anyone attacked him and he runs to seek refuge with the Okyenhene for protection and the Okyenhene turns his back on him, the Okyenhene had equally broken the Sacred Oath.



Asafo Agyei, an impostor and ordinary citizen assaulted the Odauhene. The Odauhene reported the case to the Okyenhene and till date nothing has happened. In fact, the Okyenhene has actually taken the side of the aggressor! Even the Government, that has a nominal duty to protect the Odauhene has sought to punish Asafo Agyei by processing him before the law.

Odauman came to join Akyem Abuakwa through friendship, and not conquest.



So if Okyenhene has caused a sheep to be slaughtered severing the friendship

Odauman returns to the status quo ante (the position in which it stood before).

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The family also rejected claims that the Okyenhene holds authority over lands and towns under the Odau stool, arguing that Odauman existed as an independent entity prior to its alliance with Akyem Abuakwa and did not come under its control through conquest.

Citing historical records, the family insisted that ownership of its lands and settlements has long been recognised, and cannot be transferred or annexed by another traditional authority.

In its final declaration, the Ofosu-Pema Royal Family announced that Odauman had withdrawn entirely from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and would henceforth operate independently in all traditional matters.

It further declared that the Odauhene would no longer serve under any higher traditional authority and would bear the title “Odeneho”, asserting full autonomy over the traditional area.

The family also indicated that steps would be taken to seek formal recognition for a separate traditional council to govern its affairs.

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The development effectively creates what the family describes as a fourth distinct Akyem state—alongside Akyem Abuakwa, Akyem Kotoku and Akyem Bosome—and marks one of the most significant chieftaincy ruptures in recent times.