Olam Agri commissions Ghana’s first state-of-the-art pasta manufacturing facility

President Mahama, assisted by Olam Agri's Co-founder and CEO Sunny Verghese and Minister for Trade and Industry Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, cuts the ribbon to signify the start of operations at the factory.

Olam Agri has officially commissioned Ghana’s first state-of-the-art pasta manufacturing facility in Accra, ushering in a new chapter for the country’s food manufacturing sector. The USD 40 million investment strengthens Olam Agri’s wheat milling and pasta manufacturing capabilities in West Africa and represents a major milestone in Ghana’s drive to deepen domestic production, enhance food security and accelerate industrial growth.

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, presided over the commissioning ceremony, formally unveiling the facility and activating the production line with Olam Co-Founder and CEO Sunny Verghese, senior government officials, traditional leaders, industry stakeholders and development partners present. The event highlights the private sector’s strategic investment in strengthening resilient local value chains and advancing national development priorities.

Designed for future growth, the facility uses advanced processing technology to ensure quality and operational excellence. The introduction of local manufacturing expands the availability of affordable, nutritious staples and provides consumers with price stability and a reliable supply of pasta, all of which is fortified with essential micronutrients and vitamins that support national nutrition goals.

President Mahama visits the packaging department of the factory.

Before unveiling a plaque and cutting the ribbon to activate the plant, President Mahama stated that the government owes it a duty to offer a stable policy environment, support essential infrastructure, and collaborate with investors who show seriousness and a long-term commitment to the country.

He said investments like the pasta factory help to stabilise supply and prices, and support the development of technical skills within the manufacturing sector, describing the plant as one of the “tangible benefits” resulting from ongoing agro-industrial investments under the agriculture for economic transformation agenda.

President Mahama said: “Olam Agri’s ongoing investment in Ghana aligns exactly with our national policy. Our policies only matter when they lead to actual factories, real jobs and tangible production on the ground. This factory is going to operate a shift system, and it qualifies under our 24-hour Economy Initiative. And I'm happy to inform Olam’s co-founder that we have passed the 24-hour Economy Authority Bill and that the 24-hour Economy Initiative is becoming operational.”

President Mahama at one of the factory's control centres.

The Honourable Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister for Trade and Industry, highlighted the project’s strong alignment with Ghana’s industrialisation agenda and trade ambitions.

She said: “Today’s commissioning is proof that the economic reset agenda is not merely rhetoric; it is delivering tangible results. Ghana imported approximately US$140 million worth of pasta from 2021 to 2024, making us the second-largest importer on the continent behind Togo. This $40 million state-of-the-art facility will change that picture significantly.”

“With its annual production capacity of 60,000 metric tons, it is projected to meet a substantial share of domestic demand, drastically reduce our pasta import bill, and position Ghana as a net exporter of pasta within the sub-region,” the minister added.

Baibhav Biswas, Country Head of Olam Agri in Ghana, described the facility as a transformative investment in the nation’s food production landscape.

"From today, every packet of pasta consumed in Ghana can be produced locally — by Ghanaian talent, on Ghanaian soil. This strengthens domestic manufacturing, builds technical expertise and ensures that the value generated by local consumer demand remains within the national economy."

President Mahama, COO Sunny Verghese and Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare are joined by the traditional leadership of the Kpone township and officials.

Sunny Verghese, Co-Founder and CEO of Olam, reaffirmed Ghana’s vital role in the company’s portfolio.

“Olam was born in Africa over three decades ago, and Ghana was the second country where we established operations. Our confidence in the nation has grown year after year and the investment we are commissioning today reflects our belief in Ghana as a hub for growth, trade and sustainable value.”

Muthukumar Neelami, Group Chief Finance Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Olam Agri, recalled the success of his earlier engagement with Ghana’s delegation to Singapore last year.

"Local production boosts supply chain resilience, affordability and national food security. Ghana’s location also allows us to efficiently serve regional markets and strengthen intra-African trade."

The factory launched production with premium spaghetti produced to the highest international quality standards and will eventually add macaroni and other short-cut pastas, all fortified with essential micronutrients and vitamins to meet evolving consumer preferences. Premium spaghetti will be available on shelves this March.

The investment will generate about 300 direct and indirect jobs across operations, engineering, supply chain, distribution and support services. Employees have received specialised technical training to operate advanced systems and maintain high-quality safety standards, thereby enhancing Ghana’s industrial and technical capacity.

Sustainability features prominently in the facility and include high-efficiency energy systems and optimised processes that reduce resource consumption and environmental impact.

Commissioning the facility signals confidence in Ghana’s economy and reaffirms Olam Agri’s partnership in advancing the country’s industrial base, strengthening food systems and promoting inclusive growth.