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Pres Mahama raises concerns over fish dried in unhygienic conditions at Tema Newtown

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:55 - 02 August 2026
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President John Dramani Mahama
President John Mahama has raised concerns over a video showing fish being dried in unhygienic conditions at Tema Newtown, calling for improved sanitation and responsible waste disposal.
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President John Dramani Mahama has expressed concern over a video by the Buzstop Boys showing fish being dried under what he described as unhygienic conditions at Tema Newtown.

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The President said the footage, which highlighted the sanitation situation in the fishing community, exposed the poor environmental conditions surrounding the processing of fish meant for public consumption.

Speaking at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God, President Mahama said the situation required urgent attention to ensure food safety and protect public health.

The fish is supposed to come into the market. These Buzstop Boys went to Tema Newtown, and if you see the rubbish there, they were drying fish. And that fish is supposed to come into the market, he said.

READ ALSO: FDA confiscates smoked fish after Buzstop Boys expose unhygienic fish handling in Tema Newtown

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He said the video underscored the need for improved sanitation practices and better management of areas where food products are processed before reaching consumers.

President Mahama also praised the Buzstop Boys for their environmental advocacy efforts and for using their platforms to highlight sanitation challenges across the country.

He further urged Ghanaians to take personal responsibility for maintaining clean surroundings, warning that improper disposal of waste, including sachet water wrappers, Styrofoam containers and food packaging, contributes to blocked drains and flooding.

READ ALSO: Court orders man to pay GH¢40,000 for breaking marriage promise to woman he dated for six years

Quoting James 2:17, which states that “faith without works is dead,” the President stressed that commitment to a cleaner environment must go beyond words and be demonstrated through responsible actions.

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He said maintaining cleanliness should become part of the values and behaviour of every citizen.

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