Protesters, police clash outside stadium before Mexico's victory over South Africa

Protesters and police clashed outside Mexico City Stadium on the opening day of the World Cup. Reuters / Fred Ramos

Protesters and police clashed outside Mexico City Stadium on the opening day of the World Cup. Reuters / Fred Ramos

Protests Erupt Outside Mexico City Stadium as Mexico Beat South Africa in 2026 World Cup Opener

The 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway amid scenes of unrest on Thursday as clashes erupted between protesters and police outside Mexico City Stadium ahead of the tournament's opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

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Authorities deployed a heavy security presence around the 82,000-capacity venue as anti-government demonstrations and civil unrest threatened to overshadow the start of football's biggest tournament. Fans attending the Group A clash were advised to arrive early due to security concerns and disruptions across the city.

According to the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC CDMX), approximately 200 masked protesters confronted law enforcement officers near the stadium before the situation was brought under control. Officials confirmed that a 28-year-old woman was briefly detained in connection with the disturbances before being released.

The protests also disrupted transportation across the Mexican capital, with several Metro stations temporarily closed. Local authorities further reported that a separate incident at a fan zone in the city was successfully contained without major consequences.

Despite the tensions outside the stadium, most supporters were able to enter the venue without significant delays.

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The demonstrations are linked to a long-running dispute between the Mexican government and the militant wing of the national teachers' union, the Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE). Earlier this month, protests escalated as activists clashed with police, set football-themed statues ablaze, and caused severe traffic disruptions that reportedly prevented Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum from reaching the National Palace.

Mexico Begins World Cup Campaign with Victory

While events outside the stadium dominated headlines before kick-off, Mexico delivered on the pitch with a convincing 2-0 victory over South Africa to launch their World Cup campaign in style.

Goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez secured all three points for the co-hosts in a match that featured three red cards.

Quiñones opened the scoring after capitalising on a defensive mistake, registering the earliest goal in a World Cup opening match since 2006. Mexico controlled much of the contest and doubled their advantage in the second half when Jiménez headed home his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal.

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South Africa's challenge unravelled after dismissals for Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane, leaving the team with nine players. Mexico defender César Montes also received a late red card, though it had little impact on the outcome.

The match also produced a historic milestone as 17-year-old Gilberto Mora became the youngest player ever to represent a host nation at a FIFA World Cup.