Ruth Adjei releases prayerful song “AGYESƐ WOA’

Ghanaian gospel musician Ruth Adjei has released a new single titled “AGYESƐ WOA (Except You),” a prayerful and reflective song that acknowledges God as the foundation and source of strength in every believer’s life.

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The song was inspired by a period of prayer and deep reflection on the importance of living a life centred on Jesus Christ.

According to Ruth Adjei, “AGYESƐ WOA” serves as a reminder that life without Christ ultimately lacks purpose and direction.

“The story behind the song is that it is coming from a place of prayer. When you decide to live your life without Jesus, you will feel the impact. You realise that everything is going wayward,” Ruth Adjei explained.

She emphasised that the song encourages believers to remain close to Christ and recognise His role in every aspect of their lives.

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“A life without Christ is worthless. Living a life without Christ is not worth living. Walking on earth without His glory is worthless,” she said.

The message of the song is also rooted in Scripture, particularly Psalm 127:1, which states: “Except the Lord builds the house, the builders labour in vain.”

Ruth Adjei said the scripture captures the central message of the song and serves as a reminder that human efforts cannot replace God’s guidance and intervention.

“Except the Lord builds the house, the builder builds in vain. That’s the whole story behind the song. We pray and ask that continually, we will stay at the feet of Jesus,” she said.

She further explained that “AGYESƐ WOA” is a call for believers to acknowledge God’s presence and trust Him to work through every aspect of their lives.

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“We pray that the Lord would continually draw us closer to Him, acknowledging the fact that if He is in our lives, everything would work together for our good.”

According to the “Yesu Mo” hitmaker, the title “AGYESƐ WOA,” meaning “Except You,” captures the essence of the song’s message: without God, human strength and efforts are ultimately insufficient.

“Except the Lord builds, except the Lord sustains us, except the Lord comes through for us, nothing is possible.”

With its message of prayer, dependence on God and spiritual reflection, “AGYESƐ WOA (Except You)” seeks to encourage listeners to remain steadfast in their faith and continually place God at the centre of their lives.

The new single is now available to listeners and is expected to connect with audiences seeking encouragement, worship and a deeper relationship with God.

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