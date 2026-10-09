GTA denies collecting money for 2026 World Cup visas amid allegations

The Ghana Tourism Authority has denied collecting money for 2026 World Cup visas, while CEO Maame Efua Houadjeto rejects claims of payments to secure visa opportunities.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has denied collecting money from applicants in exchange for visas or visa opportunities linked to its tourism promotion activities during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Authority said its involvement in the initiative was limited to coordinating participating groups and providing guidance on visa application procedures, stressing that it had no authority to issue visas or guarantee approvals.

In a statement responding to public commentary and allegations surrounding the programme, the GTA also defended its Chief Executive Officer, Maame Efua Houadjeto, who denied soliciting, receiving or authorising payments to secure visas.

“The Ghana Tourism Authority unequivocally denies collecting money from any applicant in return for visas or visa opportunities,” the statement said.

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Houadjeto also stated, "I also categorically deny that I solicited, received, or authorised payments for the purpose of securing visas.”

Why GTA organised the 2026 World Cup tourism initiative

The GTA explained that it identified the 2026 FIFA World Cup as an opportunity to showcase Ghana's tourism attractions, culture, music, fashion, crafts and creative industries to international audiences.

According to the Authority, the initiative was presented to and approved by its board.

The programme involved several categories of participants, including cultural troupes, musicians, exhibitors, media practitioners, tourism industry representatives, GTA staff and heads of related agencies.

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The Authority said the initiative was consistent with its statutory responsibility to promote Ghana as a tourism destination.

GTA clarifies its role in US and Canadian visa applications

The Authority said it engaged the United States Embassy and the Canadian High Commission to seek guidance on the visa application requirements and procedures for the identified participants.

However, it stressed that its role did not extend to determining the outcome of visa applications.

“The Authority's role was limited to identifying relevant participating groups, facilitating appropriate institutional introductions and providing guidance on the application process,” the statement said.

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It added: “At no point did GTA possess the authority to issue visas, guarantee visa approvals or determine the outcomes of individual applications.”

According to the GTA, decisions on visa approvals rested exclusively with the respective diplomatic and immigration authorities.

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Who was expected to pay for travel and visa applications?

The GTA said it initially explored private-sector sponsorship to support the participating groups but abandoned the proposed arrangement after the financial requirements proved substantial.

“However, the substantial financial requirements made the proposed sponsorship arrangement impracticable,” the statement explained.

Consequently, participants were informed that they would be responsible for their own visa application fees, travel and accommodation expenses.

The Authority further stated that participating groups independently engaged travel agents to assist with transportation, accommodation and other travel arrangements.

The clarification distinguishes the GTA's stated role in coordinating the initiative from the financial arrangements made by individual participants.

GTA defends participation of bloggers and social media influencers

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The Authority also addressed questions surrounding the participation of media professionals, arguing that tourism promotion now involves more than traditional journalists working for established media houses.

“Bloggers, social media influencers, digital content creators, photographers, videographers and other communications professionals play recognised roles in destination marketing and international tourism promotion,” the statement said.

The GTA maintained that participants should be assessed according to their intended roles in promoting Ghana rather than solely on conventional classifications of journalism.

“Accordingly, the professional relevance of participants should be assessed against their intended functions and promotional responsibilities rather than exclusively against conventional journalism classifications,” the statement added.

The Authority said these categories of professionals contribute to presenting Ghana's tourism attractions, culture and creative industries to international audiences.

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Maame Efua Houadjeto denies involvement in visa sales

The GTA CEO maintained that her involvement in the programme was undertaken as part of her official responsibilities.

“I wish to make clear that my involvement in the initiative was undertaken in the discharge of my official responsibilities and in furtherance of the Authority's tourism-promotion mandate,” she said.

She reiterated her denial of any personal involvement in the sale of visas or the collection of money from applicants in exchange for visa opportunities.

The Authority said it recognised the importance of public accountability and called for the circumstances surrounding the programme to be considered using verified facts and institutional records.

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“The Authority recognises the importance of public accountability and believes that the circumstances surrounding the programme must be considered on the basis of verified facts, institutional records and the distinct responsibilities of the parties involved,” the statement said.

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GTA pledges transparency amid public scrutiny

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Ghana's tourism and creative industries while protecting public confidence in its operations.

“GTA remains committed to maintaining public confidence, protecting the integrity of its institutional mandate and advancing Ghana's tourism and creative industries,” the statement said.

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It added that the institution remained committed to transparency, responsible administration and the national interest.

The clarification sets out the GTA's position on its involvement in the 2026 World Cup tourism initiative, the responsibilities of participating groups and the limits of its role in visa application processes.