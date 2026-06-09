Senegal players face airport security checks after arriving in US for 2026 World Cup

Senegal players face airport security checks after arriving in US for 2026 World Cup

Senegal players face airport security checks after arriving in US for 2026 World Cup [Video]

The FIFA World Cup is just days away, and excitement for football’s biggest tournament is building worldwide. However, concerns are growing off the pitch after members of the Senegal national team were reportedly subjected to enhanced security screening upon arrival in the United States.

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Video footage circulating on social media shows players from Senegal’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad undergoing security checks directly on an airport tarmac shortly after landing in the US, sparking debate about the treatment of visiting teams.

What the Video Shows

The footage, shared on X by football journalist Micky Jnr, captures Senegal players standing beside their luggage on the tarmac in full national team attire.

Security personnel can be seen conducting checks, including handheld screening procedures, while one player stands with arms outstretched during the process. Their luggage is also visibly laid out nearby as the inspection takes place before the team is escorted into the airport terminal.

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The video does not provide any official explanation for why the screening was conducted outside standard airport arrival procedures.

The footage has since been widely circulated online, triggering debate among fans and observers, with many questioning whether African teams are being subjected to stricter scrutiny compared to other participating nations.

The Senegalese 🇸🇳 delegation gets this treatment on arrival in the USA. Full tarmac searches, shoes off, bags turned inside out like criminals.



This is straight up humiliation and a disgrace. They’d never put white boys through the same.pic.twitter.com/KULjwTsCQI — World Cup 2026 Daily (@TotalFootball) June 8, 2026

No Official Response Yet

As of now, neither FIFA, US tournament organisers nor the Senegalese football authorities have issued any official statement addressing the incident or clarifying the circumstances surrounding the security checks.

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Rising Tensions Around 2026 FIFA World Cup

The incident comes amid increasing scrutiny of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recent developments have already raised concerns about immigration and travel policies affecting participants. Somalia’s match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan was recently denied entry into the United States, ruling him out of the tournament.

Separately, Iran’s football federation has accused US authorities of withdrawing its official ticket allocation, a move it says could prevent thousands of fans from attending group-stage matches.

Senegal Among Africa’s Strongest Contenders

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Senegal players celebrate winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Senegal, one of Africa’s top-ranked national teams, enters the tournament as one of the continent’s strongest hopes. The team, led by a new generation following the era of Sadio Mané, is widely expected to compete strongly in the knockout stages.

The Lions of Teranga are one of six African nations participating in the expanded 48-team World Cup format.

Growing Debate Ahead of Kick-Off

The reported treatment of the Senegal squad on arrival is likely to intensify discussions about security protocols, fairness, and the broader political environment surrounding the tournament.