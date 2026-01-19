Think Before You Pay: How to Avoid Being Scammed While Shopping Online

Protect yourself from online shopping fraud. Learn how to identify fake websites, secure your transactions, and make safe purchases online.

Online shopping has become a convenient way to buy goods and services without leaving home. From clothes and electronics to food and household items, many people now rely on social media pages, websites, and mobile apps to shop.

However, this convenience has also created opportunities for scammers to deceive buyers and steal money. Understanding what scamming is and how it occurs in online shopping is the first step to staying safe.

What Is Scamming?

Scamming is the act of deliberately deceiving someone to gain money, personal information, or other benefits.

Scammers use lies, fake identities, and false promises to trick victims into trusting them. In most cases, the victim realises they have been scammed only after money has been taken or goods fail to arrive.

What Is Online Scamming?

Online scamming refers to any form of fraud carried out through the internet or digital platforms. This includes social media, websites, emails, mobile apps, and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram. Online scammers often hide behind fake profiles, stolen images, or cloned websites to appear legitimate.

What Online Shopping Is About?

Online shopping is the process of buying goods or services over the internet without physically visiting a shop. Payments are usually made through mobile money, bank transfers, debit cards, or online payment platforms.

While online shopping saves time and offers convenience, it requires a high level of caution because buyers and sellers rarely meet in person.

Common Online Shopping Scams

Online shopping scams often involve: Fake online shops or social media pages

Sellers who demand full payment before delivery and disappear

Counterfeit or substandard products different from what was advertised

Requests for payment through untraceable channels

Urgent pressure to “pay now” to secure a deal

Scammers rely on attractive prices and emotional pressure to rush buyers into making quick decisions.

Here is how to avoid being scammed while shopping online

1. Buy from Verified and Trusted Sellers

Always shop from well-known platforms or sellers with verifiable contact details, reviews, and physical locations. Be cautious of newly created pages with no history or customer feedback.

2. Avoid Deals That Are Too Cheap

Extremely low prices are a common bait used by scammers. If a product is far cheaper than the market price, pause and question why. Cheap deals often come with hidden risks.

3. Never Rush Payments

Scammers create urgency by saying an item is “almost sold out” or that a discount will expire soon. Take your time to verify the seller before making any payment.

4. Use Secure Payment Methods

Where possible, use payment methods that offer transaction records and buyer protection. Avoid paying through suspicious links or sending money to personal accounts without verification.

5. Check Reviews and Customer Feedback

Search for reviews on the seller or product outside the platform. If other buyers report scams or non-delivery, take it as a warning sign.

6. Be Careful with Personal Information

Do not share your ATM details, PINs, one-time passwords, or card numbers. A genuine seller does not need this information to complete a sale.

7. Confirm Delivery and Return Policies

Reliable online sellers clearly state delivery timelines, return policies, and refund processes. If this information is missing or vague, it is safer not to proceed.

What to Do If You Are Scammed While Shopping Online

If you fall victim to an online shopping scam: Report the transaction immediately to your bank or mobile money provider.

Save all evidence, including chats, receipts, and account details.

Report the seller to the platform usedInform the police or relevant cybercrime authorities.

Early reporting increases the chances of recovering funds and preventing others from being scammed.

Conclusion

Online shopping can be safe and convenient when done carefully. By understanding how online shopping scams work and staying alert, buyers can protect their money and avoid unnecessary losses.