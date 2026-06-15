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Tunisia sack coach Sabri Lamouchi after just one World Cup game

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:29 - 15 June 2026
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Tunisia have sacked head coach Sabri Lamouchi just one match into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making him the first manager dismissed while the tournament is still underway.

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The Tunisian Football Federation moved swiftly following a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their Group F opener — a result that exposed deep cracks both on the pitch and inside the dressing room. Investigative journalist Romain Molina broke the news, reporting that dressing room tension played a significant role in the federation's decision alongside the heavy scoreline.

Lamouchi had been in charge for just five games in total before his contract was terminated. Former Tunisia manager Mondher Kebaier is now expected to step in as interim coach as the Carthage Eagles look to rescue their World Cup campaign.

The clock is already ticking. Tunisia face Japan in a must-win Group F clash on June 20—a game they cannot afford to lose if they are to have any realistic hope of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Sweden's dominance on the night was total. One of the most talked-about moments from the match was a goal by Yasin Ayari – scored against the country his father calls home – adding a poignant subplot to what was already a stellar performance from the Scandinavians.

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With the tournament barely underway, the Tunisian federation has made a bold and desperate gamble, betting that a change in the dugout can spark an immediate turnaround. Kebaier, who previously led the Carthage Eagles, now inherits a side in crisis with almost no margin for error.

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