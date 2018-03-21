news

Ghana Premier League Champions Aduana Stars have been drawn to face FOSA Junior of Madagascar in the playoff round of the Confederations Cup.

Aduana Stars were eliminated in the first round of the CAF Champions League to ES Setif and had now dropped to play in the second string CAF competition.

The Dormaa based club will need to win this very tournament to get into the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Fosa Juniors on the beat Mauritian club AS Port-Louis 2000 in the first round of the CAF Confederations Cup to come this far.

The Madagascar outfit started their journey by playing Kenyan side AFC Leopards in the second round of the Confederations Cup as they qualified by 1-1 on aggregate with the stipulation of away goals.

Aduana Stars on the other hand started by eliminating Al Tahady by 2-1 on aggregate in the CAF Champions League before losing to ES Setif by 4-1 on aggregate in the CAF Champions League.

The first and 2 leg for the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup will be played between 6 to 8 and 17 to 18 April respectively.