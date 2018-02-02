With one million dollars this amazing home could be yours

news

What would you do if you had a million dollars to spare in Tema, Ghana?

How about buying a house a 5 bedroom mansion? The owners have listed their home on meQasa and are now asking $1,000, 000 for it.

This two-story home sits on a huge square feet located at Community 19,off the Accra-Tema motorway Abattoir.

Its fitted with a standby 16kw generator which can power 3 air-conditioners at the same time. It has a pool that extends from outside into the living room.

It has a daybed outside for luxury living.

The entire house is automated where one can control everything in the house from anywhere around the world using ones mobile phone.

There's a luxury artificial grass installed.

It has 13 cameras watching the property with automated gate control and electric fencing.

There's wooden tiling in all rooms and porcelain tiling for the kitchen.

It has 7 air conditions installed and a massive 71 inch chandelier in the living room.