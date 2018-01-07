Aiteo :  Headline sponsor of CAF awards apologises to Shatta Wale for no-show

news

The headline sponsor of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony held in Accra last Thursday, Aiteo, has apologised to Shatta Wale after it emerged that he was billed to perform at the awards night but was not allowed to perform.

"We start, in the first and primary instant, by apologizing for non-outing of Ghana music star Shatta Wale at the event," a statement issued by Ndiana Matthews, Senior Manager, Media and Communications, said.

It added: "This omission, contrary to some reported media accounts, was not deliberate. Far from it. Shatta is an artiste whose work and reputation we continue to hold in the exalted heights that he has attained.

"It is this appreciation that to led to his inclusion amongst those listed to perform. That this did not happen did not occur through any actions on the part of the organisers. As sponsors charged with the implementation of various parts of the arrangements on the day, we take responsibility for the omission and offer our unreserved apologies to the Government and good people of Ghana.

"We are, nevertheless, able to confirm that every arrangement was made for Shatta Wale to appear and perform at the event. Constraints beyond our control caused an enforced departure from that scheduling. The circumstances that brought about this situation are deeply regretted."

Initial reports had it that Shatta Wale was cut from performing because he did not show up for rehearsal.

But the self-acclaimed Dancehall king in a media interview claimed he was disrespected by the organisers of the awards.

According to him, he had reached a fee with the organisers but later, the amount was changed to $30,000, a figure he said was disrespectful to Ghanaian artistes.

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad has in a statement expressed his disappointment over the fact that Shatta Wale didn’t show up for the Aiteo CAF Awards night.

He also promised to look into the matter to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.