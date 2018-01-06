Shatta Wale :  Patapa nearly 'killed' my career - artiste reveals

news

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has disclosed that his career nearly came to an end following the release of the popular 'One Corner' song.

According to him, Patapa nearly 'killed' his career with his hit song --he was discussing the the secret behind his hit song "Freedom."

"Let me confess today," he told Adom FM's Jerry Justice, "Patapaa worried me a lot so he made me record the freedom song. I wanted to give the song to him but I changed my plan later. I’m saying this and God knows that I am not lying. That is how smart I am."

“Patapaa’s One corner got me asking why God didn’t bring the hit song to Accra but took it to Swedru. Tell Patapaa I love him so much but he nearly killed my career”- Shatta Wale disclosed