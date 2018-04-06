Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Alizee and her daughter allegedly murdered by her husband


Alizee Nigerian singer and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by her Danish husband

Nigerian singer, Alizee and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by her Danish husband in their Banana Island home.

  • Published:
The victim and her alleged killer husband, Peter Nielsen (Linda Ikeji Blog) play The victim and her alleged killer husband, Peter Nielsen (Linda Ikeji Blog)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ali Zainab Nielsen, known as Alizee has been shot dead by her  Danish husband, Peter Nielsen.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at their home in Ocean Parade, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to reports from Linda Ikeji Blog, she was reportedly murdered along with her 4-year old daughter, Petra Nielsen by her Danish husband, Peter Nielsen at their home at Ocean parade Towers in Banana Island.

The victim and her alleged killer husband, Peter Nielsen (Linda Ikeji Blog) play The victim and her alleged killer husband, Peter Nielsen (Linda Ikeji Blog)

READ MORE: Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans

Confirming her demise to LIB, a member of her management team said:

"Its really a shocking and sad development. We all woke up to the sad news of her death this morning and to find out that the homicide was committed by her husband makes it all the sadder. The Police has been brought in to the case and we'll share more details as we get them", the source was quoted as saying.

The circumstances leading to her death still remains yet to be revealed but sources say the bodies of Alizee and her daughter have been deposited at a mortuary while police continue with their investigation.

Alizee is a Kogi State born singer who signed a two-year record deal with an Asian record label, Petra Entertainment in 2017. The record deal came with a brand new Ford Explorer, a house in Banana Island and international distribution with affiliates of her record company in Asia.

Nigerian singer, Alizee allegedly murdered by her  Danish husband (Music Video)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

18+ photo: Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday 18+ photo Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday
Relationships: Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt Relationships Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt
Big Brother Niaja: Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans
Shatta Wale: Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoah Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoah
Lord Kenya: Pastor denies rumour on Kwaw Kese going to be a man of God Lord Kenya Pastor denies rumour on Kwaw Kese going to be a man of God
Van Vicker: Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portrait Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portrait

Recommended Videos

Alizee: Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husband Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husband
Dhat Gyal: 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO) Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)
Celebrity News: Hit songs of today don’t make any sense – Mzbel Celebrity News Hit songs of today don’t make any sense – Mzbel



Top Articles

1 Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portraitbullet
2 Becca Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon bossbullet
3 Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in trafficbullet
4 Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on their...bullet
5 Relief Sarkodie escapes near-fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highwaybullet
6 Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fansbullet
7 Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on motor accidentbullet
8 Video Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconductbullet
9 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos,...bullet
10 Ranking Pastors Here are the top 5 Men of God in Ghana...bullet

Related Articles

Relationships Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt
Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans
Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic
Lord Kenya Pastor denies rumour on Kwaw Kese going to be a man of God
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoah

Top Videos

1 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
2 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
3 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
4 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
5 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
6 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
7 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in...bullet
8 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
9 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Zylofone mediabullet

Celebrities

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Is American rapper pregnant?
Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena Here is Highlife singer's views on mentoring new artistes
MRAOK Project Priscilla Gameli fetes children, kayayei at Madina market
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Hollywood couple announce split