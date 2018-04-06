Alizee and her daughter allegedly murdered by her husband

news

A fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ali Zainab Nielsen, known as Alizee has been shot dead by her Danish husband, Peter Nielsen.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at their home in Ocean Parade, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to reports from Linda Ikeji Blog, she was reportedly murdered along with her 4-year old daughter, Petra Nielsen by her Danish husband, Peter Nielsen at their home at Ocean parade Towers in Banana Island.

Confirming her demise to LIB, a member of her management team said:

"Its really a shocking and sad development. We all woke up to the sad news of her death this morning and to find out that the homicide was committed by her husband makes it all the sadder. The Police has been brought in to the case and we'll share more details as we get them", the source was quoted as saying.

The circumstances leading to her death still remains yet to be revealed but sources say the bodies of Alizee and her daughter have been deposited at a mortuary while police continue with their investigation.

Alizee is a Kogi State born singer who signed a two-year record deal with an Asian record label, Petra Entertainment in 2017. The record deal came with a brand new Ford Explorer, a house in Banana Island and international distribution with affiliates of her record company in Asia.