Angry Patapaa accuses VGMA board of taking “stupid money” to rob him

Swedru-based artiste Patapaa Amisty appeared irked after being snubbed for the Most Popular Song of the Year category at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The singer became an instant sensation midway through last year after his hit song ‘one corner’ took over the entire nation.

Patapaa was subsequently tipped to win the Most Popular Song category at this year’s VGMA, however, it was not to be.

Instead, the award went to Northern counterpart Fancy Gadam, who won the category with his hit song ‘total cheat’, featuring rapper Sarkodie.

In the aftermath of the event, a visibly peeved Patapaa took aim at the organisers of the award, accusing them of taking money in exchange for the award.

According to him, he completely deserved to win the Most Popular song category, insisting his ‘one corner’ single was more popular than any other song in the year under review.

“They [VGMA board] have to stop those things they’ve been doing. If someone deserves an award, you have to give it to him based on his output. They don’t have to take any stupid money to give an award to an undeserving artiste,” the singer said.

“If you look from the inside, most of the people were even shouting that the award should come to me, Patapaa.

“Most of the fans were not happy that they have the award to Fancy Gadam, but all the same they tomorrow they will hear from me on air.”

The 2018 VGMA came off last Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), with the late Ebony Reigns posthumously scooping the flagship Artiste of the Year award.