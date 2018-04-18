Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Becca honored as 'African Female Artiste of the Year'


Becca Singer honoured as 'African Female Artiste of the Year'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ghanaian musician Becca honoured as 'African Female Artiste of the Year'.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong popular known as Becca has been honoured at the maiden edition of the African Prestigious Awards as the 'African Female Artiste of the Year'..

The First Edition of the African Prestigious Awards was under the theme “Celebrating Achievers of Africa”, and is aimed at honouring and motivating individuals, institutions and countries on the continent to rise and build the continent.

The event was held at the AH Hotel at East Legon, Accra Ghana.

Becca was recently in the news for wrong reasons when the public descended on her for pictures of her that portrayed a level of bleaching.

Becca play Becca

READ MORE: Kuami Eugene dedicates his awards to mum

In a post she made on her social media handle, she indicated that she always ends up with something better anytime she thought she was being rejected for something good.

Becca wrote on Instagram: “As I look back in my life, I realised that every time I thought I was being rejected of something good, I was actually being redirected to something better... God is good! #BeccaHeartsjumper courtesy of the SOUL #AfricanWoman”.

It could not be said if Becca was facing tough times at Zylofon Music and was contemplating exiting, or she was actually being rejected there.

Becca also lost out big in the 2018 VGMAs when she failed to win a single award at the recently held music awards.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

VGMA Aftermath: Ebony’s dad react to Bullet ‘replacing’ Ebony at VGMA VGMA Aftermath Ebony’s dad react to Bullet ‘replacing’ Ebony at VGMA
VGMA Aftermath: Kuami Eugene dedicates his awards to mum VGMA Aftermath Kuami Eugene dedicates his awards to mum
Photos: Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars Photos Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars
VGMA Aftermath: Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management? VGMA Aftermath Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management?
VGMA 2018: Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results
Moesha Boduong: Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex

Recommended Videos

Singer: Becca honored as African Female artiste of the year Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the year
VGMA Aftermath: Ebony’s dad rules out Bullet, Rufftown Records from her awards VGMA Aftermath Ebony’s dad rules out Bullet, Rufftown Records from her awards
Celebrity News: Nana Ama Mcbrown is my everyday crush– Patapaa Celebrity News Nana Ama Mcbrown is my everyday crush– Patapaa



Top Articles

1 MzVee Dancehall artiste denies leaked sex tape rumoursbullet
2 Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to...bullet
3 Celebrity Couple Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa look damn cute together in...bullet
4 Video Is 38-year old Mzbel dating 17-year-old Miyaka ?bullet
5 Sad News Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her...bullet
6 Rihanna Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit, Don...bullet
7 VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse...bullet
8 Behind Bars Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over...bullet
9 Moesha Boduong ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha...bullet
10 SA to Ghana Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoybullet

Related Articles

Behind Bars Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over explicit videos
American Singer R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation
SA to Ghana Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoy
Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex
VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results
VGMA Aftermath Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management?

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
4 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
5 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
6 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
7 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
8 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
9 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre...bullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

R Kelly
American Singer R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation
Tonto Dike
Birthday Tonto Dikeh celebrates son King Andre as he turns 2 years today
Nasty C
Nasty C SA rapper anxious to meet Stonebwoy
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Model reveals daughter's name