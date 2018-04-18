Becca honored as 'African Female Artiste of the Year'

Ghanaian musician Becca honoured as 'African Female Artiste of the Year'.

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong popular known as Becca has been honoured at the maiden edition of the African Prestigious Awards as the 'African Female Artiste of the Year'..

The First Edition of the African Prestigious Awards was under the theme “Celebrating Achievers of Africa”, and is aimed at honouring and motivating individuals, institutions and countries on the continent to rise and build the continent.

The event was held at the AH Hotel at East Legon, Accra Ghana.

Becca was recently in the news for wrong reasons when the public descended on her for pictures of her that portrayed a level of bleaching.

In a post she made on her social media handle, she indicated that she always ends up with something better anytime she thought she was being rejected for something good.

Becca wrote on Instagram: “As I look back in my life, I realised that every time I thought I was being rejected of something good, I was actually being redirected to something better... God is good! #BeccaHeartsjumper courtesy of the SOUL #AfricanWoman”.

It could not be said if Becca was facing tough times at Zylofon Music and was contemplating exiting, or she was actually being rejected there.

Becca also lost out big in the 2018 VGMAs when she failed to win a single award at the recently held music awards.