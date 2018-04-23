Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido in an alleged brawl with South African actress Boity


VIDEO Davido in an alleged brawl with South African actress Boity at concert in Zimbabwe

Nigerian singer Davido has been spotted in a video brawl with South African actress, Boity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido held a concert in Zimbabwe over the weekend but it didn't come to end as planned.

According to reports, fans came out in their thousands for the singer, Davido’s 30 Billion Concert at Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Owing to the fact that the singer had apologised for canceling his show twice in Zimbabwe, the crowd that graced the event was apparently more than the organizers could handle a series of fights broke out at the event.

play

READ MORE: Songstress Raquel opens up on her torn outfit during 2012 performance

It was gathered that though Davido speaks of a successful event, eye witnesses claim that it was a different story entirely as video proofs capture different fights including a major fight with Boity, an actress during Davido’s performance on stage.

play

 

The trending videos also capture the rowdy event center and some ladies tearing at each other as wigs fly off in the drama.

Davido is yet to respond to a large number of people complaining that they didn’t get the worth for their money.

Watch the video here;

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Actress Baby Blanche shares topless photos of herself on social media Photos Actress Baby Blanche shares topless photos of herself on social media
John Dumelo: Charterhouse defends VGMA Host John Dumelo Charterhouse defends VGMA Host
Prince David Osei: Why actor broke his virginity in 2007 will shock you Prince David Osei Why actor broke his virginity in 2007 will shock you
Mark Okraku-Mantey: John Dumelo's performance at VGMA 2018 abysmal - Producer Mark Okraku-Mantey John Dumelo's performance at VGMA 2018 abysmal - Producer
Patapaa: Who is Fancy Gadam? - Singer quizzes Patapaa Who is Fancy Gadam? - Singer quizzes
Raquel: Songstress opens up on her torn outfit during 2012 performance Raquel Songstress opens up on her torn outfit during 2012 performance

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Finally, Pataapa wins most popular song award Celebrity News Finally, Pataapa wins most popular song award
Millionaire Club: Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroom Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroom
Mzbel: I am not in any relationship with Miyaki - I love old men Mzbel I am not in any relationship with Miyaki - I love old men



Top Articles

1 Shocking T.T of 'taxi drive' series dismisses death reportsbullet
2 Nana Aba Anamoah TV host breaks silence on VGMA break in transmissionbullet
3 Ahoufe Patri Actress breaks silence on pregnant, weed smooking rumoursbullet
4 Millionaire's Club Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroom, curses his...bullet
5 Rosemond Brown Actress proud of dating 50-year-old man for wealthbullet
6 Photos Charlotte Osei, Efya, Afia Poku , and others honoured...bullet
7 Raquel Songstress opens up on her torn outfit during 2012...bullet
8 Motherhood Hajia 4real shares cute photo of her and her...bullet
9 Lutterodt Shatta Michy deserves Shatta Wale's beatings -...bullet
10 Prince David Osei Why actor broke his virginity in...bullet

Related Articles

Bullet Manager breaks silence on Ebony’s father's allegations
Lutterodt Shatta Michy deserves Shatta Wale's beatings - Counsellor
Nana Aba Anamoah TV host breaks silence on VGMA break in transmission
Motherhood Hajia 4real shares cute photo of her and her baby girl on social media
Moesha saga KKD weighs in on Moesha Boduong's controversial CNN interview

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
2 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
3 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
4 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe...bullet
8 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
9 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre...bullet
10 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet

Celebrities

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah KKD
Moesha saga KKD weighs in on Moesha Boduong's controversial CNN interview
Bullet
Bullet Manager breaks silence on Ebony’s father's allegations
Patapaa is a joker not a musician – Fancy Gadam
Coat Vien Patapaa is a joker not a musician – Fancy Gadam
Ebony
VGMA Aftermath Ebony’s management to visit her grave with awards