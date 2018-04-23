Davido in an alleged brawl with South African actress Boity

news

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido held a concert in Zimbabwe over the weekend but it didn't come to end as planned.

According to reports, fans came out in their thousands for the singer, Davido’s 30 Billion Concert at Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Owing to the fact that the singer had apologised for canceling his show twice in Zimbabwe, the crowd that graced the event was apparently more than the organizers could handle a series of fights broke out at the event.

It was gathered that though Davido speaks of a successful event, eye witnesses claim that it was a different story entirely as video proofs capture different fights including a major fight with Boity, an actress during Davido’s performance on stage.

The trending videos also capture the rowdy event center and some ladies tearing at each other as wigs fly off in the drama.

Davido is yet to respond to a large number of people complaining that they didn’t get the worth for their money.

Watch the video here;