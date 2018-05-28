Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy

news

Swedru-based Ghanaian musician, Patapaa says no one should call him Patapaa again but rather, Patapizzy.

In a live social media post, the singer stated that the Lord has been good to him and he is grateful. It seems the 'One Corner' hitmaker has been having a good time outside the shores of Ghana.

He went on to thank Funny Face and Adebayo for helping him in everything.

"If you humble yourself you will be lifted up ,if you don't you will be left behind,now the name Patapaa has been left in South Africa ,So no one should call me Patapaa again, Am not Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy,"He stated.

Recently, Patapaa was named among the list of artistes who would be representing Ghana at this year’s Ghana Meets Naija concert.

He is currently in Europe having a good time.

In a photo that has gone viral on social media, Patapaa is pictured ‘getting his swag on’ in France. It is unknown what he is doing in the European country, but it's obvious he is certainly enjoying himself.