Stonebwoy cooks Ghana jollof for a friend in the US

The multiple award-winning artiste, Stonebwoy has put his cooking skills to good use, all the way in Miami, USA.

The Zylofon signee who is in the US for the much-hyped Best of the Best Concert decided to prepare some Jollof rice for his Nigerian friend.

The Nigerian friend was so impressed with the dish that at a point he began humming some Ghanaian songs.

The dancehall artiste, who was extremely happy at the outcome of his delicacy, shared on social media and captioned it. 'The power of Ghanaian Jollof'.