Ghanaian musicians use juju- Flowking Stone opens can of worms

Ghanaian musician, Flowking Stone, has opened a can of worms after he claimed Ghanaian musicians use 'juju' or charms to remain relevant in the music industry or to destroy the careers of others.

Flowking Stone, who is also a Biochemist by profession, revealed that some artistes took his CD to Benin for rituals so that he will fade away from the music industry.

He did not mention names, although this is not the first time a musician has claim there's juju in music.

“There is this guy who was on Pluzz FM. He said a number of things including going to Benin and finding out that my CDs had been buried by certain people," he said recently.

"It’s real; people do that but it’s spiritual so nobody can actually give evidence. I don’t really care. I don’t care because I pray and I know God is on my side," he stressed.

But there are people who fade away because of these things. It’s real. It’s in football, boxing, even in schools. It’s everywhere,” he stated.