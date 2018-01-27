Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ghanaian musicians use juju- Flowking Stone opens can of worms


Shocking Ghanaian musicians use juju- Flowking Stone opens can of worms

Flowking Stone, who is also a Biochemist by profession, revealed that some artistes took his CD to Benin for rituals so that he will fade away from the music industry.

  • Published:
play Flowking Stone
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian musician, Flowking Stone, has opened a can of worms after he claimed Ghanaian musicians use 'juju' or charms to remain relevant in the music industry or to destroy the careers of others.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale to appear in 'court' with Lawyer Nti

Flowking Stone, who is also a Biochemist by profession, revealed that some artistes took his CD to Benin for rituals so that he will fade away from the music industry.

He did not mention names, although this is not the first time a musician has claim there's juju in music.

“There is this guy who was on Pluzz FM. He said a number of things including going to Benin and finding out that my CDs had been buried by certain people," he said recently.

"It’s real; people do that but it’s spiritual so nobody can actually give evidence. I don’t really care. I don’t care because I pray and I know God is on my side," he stressed.

READ MORE: Kumawood star spent GHc 7000 cedis on a pool party which flopped

But there are people who fade away because of these things. It’s real. It’s in football, boxing, even in schools. It’s everywhere,” he stated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Dancehall Artiste: '$1.5m, house and car': Shatta Wale's mouth-watering deal with Zylofon media Dancehall Artiste '$1.5m, house and car': Shatta Wale's mouth-watering deal with Zylofon media
Efia Odo: Actress lands job as Sports presenter at Kwese Free Sports Efia Odo Actress lands job as Sports presenter at Kwese Free Sports
Louisa Adinkra: Kumawood star spent GHc 7000 cedis on a pool party which flopped Louisa Adinkra Kumawood star spent GHc 7000 cedis on a pool party which flopped
Kejetia Vs Makola Movie: Shatta Wale to appear in 'court' with Lawyer Nti Kejetia Vs Makola Movie Shatta Wale to appear in 'court' with Lawyer Nti
GMI: 2017 Ghana Most Influential Awards opens nominations GMI 2017 Ghana Most Influential Awards opens nominations
Bad Blood: MzVee clears the air on controversy and feud with Ebony Bad Blood MzVee clears the air on controversy and feud with Ebony

Recommended Videos

Shatta Wale: Zylofon Music signs Dancehall star Shatta Wale Zylofon Music signs Dancehall star
Celeb News: Funke Akindele loses Avengers role Celeb News Funke Akindele loses Avengers role
Joselyn Dumas: I’ll buy a ring and propose to my boyfriend if he doesn’t Joselyn Dumas I’ll buy a ring and propose to my boyfriend if he doesn’t



Top Articles

1 Bad Blood MzVee clears the air on controversy and feud with Ebonybullet
2 Dancehall Artiste '$1.5m, house and car': Shatta Wale's mouth-watering...bullet
3 Louisa Adinkra Kumawood star spent GHc 7000 cedis on a pool party...bullet
4 Kejetia Vs Makola Movie Shatta Wale to appear in 'court' with...bullet
5 Shocking Ghanaian musicians use juju- Flowking Stone opens can...bullet
6 Efia Odo Actress lands job as Sports presenter at Kwese Free...bullet
7 Tima Yeboah Kumkum Bhagya TV host robbed at gun pointbullet
8 Lydia Forson "A Plus hates me" - emotional actress cries outbullet
9 Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah congratulates Liberian...bullet
10 Celebrity Birthday Gifty Anti marks 48th birthday with...bullet

Related Articles

Kejetia Vs Makola Movie Shatta Wale to appear in 'court' with Lawyer Nti
Louisa Adinkra Kumawood star spent GHc 7000 cedis on a pool party which flopped
GMI 2017 Ghana Most Influential Awards opens nominations
Bad Blood MzVee clears the air on controversy and feud with Ebony
Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah congratulates Liberian President George Weah
Lydia Forson "A Plus hates me" - emotional actress cries out
In Akropong Palace Police picks up Highlife legend George Darko
Kwame A Plus Comedian claims Lydia Forson was wrong in assault saga
Celebrity Birthday Gifty Anti marks 48th birthday with a thankful heart
Audio leak Afia Schwarzenegger receives death threat from Owusu Bempah

Top Videos

1 Celebrity News A Plus Vents Anger On Media Over PHOTOS Of His ‘Bleached’...bullet
2 Celeb News I’m scared of men now – Vicky Zugahbullet
3 Shatta Inspired Shatta Michy turns motivational speaker on social mediabullet
4 Davido's D**k Grabbing Saga Female fans grab Davido’s manhood...bullet
5 Stunning Stonebwoy shares photo of his pregnant wifebullet
6 Fresh Ride Checkout Kwame Despite's new monster Mercedes Maybachbullet
7 Celeb News Funke Akindele loses Avengers rolebullet
8 Jessica Opare-Saforo Cries Out ‘How does my getting...bullet
9 New Position Alert For Naa Ashorkor Naa Ashorkor takes...bullet
10 Shatta Wale Zylofon Music signs Dancehall starbullet

Celebrities

MZVEE.jpg
Thick Skinned Negative comments don’t bother me anymore - MzVee
Highlife legends George Darko
In Akropong Palace Police picks up Highlife legend George Darko
Kwame A Plus
Kwame A Plus Comedian claims Lydia Forson was wrong in assault saga
Afia Schwarzenegger receives death threat from Owusu Bempah
Audio leak Afia Schwarzenegger receives death threat from Owusu Bempah