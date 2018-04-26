Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kwaku Manu has been arrested


Kwaku Manu, has reportedly been arrested at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region for allegedly abusing a police office verbally.

The actor and entrepreneur was arrested at the Ejisu Market Thursday, April 26, after verbally abusing a police officer for demanding a permit for selling a fruit juice called 'Drop'.

An eye witness divulged that "Kwaku Manu  was selling a fruit juice called 'Drop' in a Kia vehicle at the market when a police officer on duty approached him to demand for a permit.

At first, he thought it was an alcoholic beverage until he was proven wrong and Kwaku Manu even provided his permit."

The eye witness further told Pulse.com.gh that Kwaku Manu was later gave him the permission to continue selling his product but a few minutes later, ten police officers arrived in a patrol car to pick up the actor.

"The police commander in Ejisu gave him the permission to continue selling his product but within a few minutes, ten police men arrived to arrest him."

"He was beaten for resisting arrest," the eye witness added.

The story is developing...

