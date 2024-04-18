Court orders Mohbad's wife to allow DNA test on their son

Consequently, the Chief Magistrate directed that Wunmi be served by posting the court documents at her last known address.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Monoplane Odumosu, a member of the legal team representing the Aloba family, and obtained by PUNCH, a news outlet in Nigeria.

Odumosu stated, “If the process were served on the last-known address of the respondent by Order of the Court, it would constitute good service and she would be aware of the pending suit. The Chief Magistrate granted the order and ordered that the respondent be served by posting the court process on her last known address.

“It will be recalled that the Aloba family is contesting the paternity of baby Liam and filed an application before the Family Court wherein it sought an order of the court against Wunmi to present herself and baby Liam for a DNA test at any recognised laboratory in Lagos,” the statement added.

MohBad, born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, gained recognition as a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter hailing from Lagos. He initially rose to prominence under the banner of Naira Marley's Marlian Records but parted ways with the label in 2022.