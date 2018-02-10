Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

“Man’s Not Hot” hitmaker mourns Ebony


Micheal Dapaah “Man’s Not Hot” hitmaker mourns Ebony

Ghana has been plunged into a state of mourning following the death of Ebony Reigns and two others on the Kumasi-Sunyani road Thursday.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Micheal Dapaah, known for his hit song "Man's Not Hot," has taken to Twitter to mourn the tragic passing of Dancehall artiste Ebony.

READ MORE: All you need to know about Ebony’s death

"My heart &[and] prayers goes out the family of the young queen Ebony who passed in a car crash yesterday . Rest in peace, thank you for your contribution to entertainment...... MD," the British-Ghanaian comedian, actor and rapper Michael Dapaah tweeted.

Ghana has been plunged into a state of mourning following the death of Ebony Reigns and two others on the Kumasi-Sunyani road Thursday.

READ MORE: Kofi Adjorlolo: give artiste of the year to Ebony

The dancehall artiste who was heading to Kumasi in a black Jeep after visiting her mother in Sunyani collided with a VIP bus that was heading to Sunyani from Kumasi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ebony Reign: Corpse of soldier who died with singer, to be court-martialed Ebony Reign Corpse of soldier who died with singer, to be court-martialed
Dancehall Artiste: 'Ebony's death was imminent'- Bullet releases WhatApp chats to show Dancehall Artiste 'Ebony's death was imminent'- Bullet releases WhatApp chats to show
RIP Queen: All you need to know about Ebony’s death RIP Queen All you need to know about Ebony’s death
RIP Ebony: Kofi Adjorlolo: give artiste of the year to Ebony RIP Ebony Kofi Adjorlolo: give artiste of the year to Ebony
Ebony Dead: Efia Odo says she's been awakened by Ebony's death Ebony Dead Efia Odo says she's been awakened by Ebony's death
Ebony Dead: Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be involved in an accident; stopped most of her trips Ebony Dead Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be involved in an accident; stopped most of her trips

Recommended Videos

Sad: Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's death Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's death
Ebony's Passing: Throwback Video Memories Of Ebony Reigns' Hay Days Ebony's Passing Throwback Video Memories Of Ebony Reigns' Hay Days
Ebony's Passing: President Nana Addo mourns Ebony Reigns Ebony's Passing President Nana Addo mourns Ebony Reigns



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ebony Reigns dies in gory car accidentbullet
2 Ebony’s Death This is what Ebony’s father had to say about her deathbullet
3 Dancehall Artiste 'Ebony's death was imminent'- Bullet releases...bullet
4 Ebony's Death How a heap of sand caused Ebony Reigns' deathbullet
5 Ebony’s Death I prophesied Ebony had a short life – Prophet Badu...bullet
6 Bullet “I still feel it’s a dream” - Ebony’s manager reacts to...bullet
7 Sad This is how Ebony Reigns died according to an eyewitnessbullet
8 Photo Shatta Wale warns artist after his ‘wack’ painting...bullet
9 Ebony Dead Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be...bullet
10 Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only...bullet

Related Articles

RIP Queen All you need to know about Ebony’s death
RIP Ebony Kofi Adjorlolo: give artiste of the year to Ebony
Ebony Dead Efia Odo says she's been awakened by Ebony's death
Ebony Dead Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be involved in an accident; stopped most of her trips
Royal Burial Gov’t will give Ebony a befitting burial - Minister of Tourism
Ebony’s Death I have lost my queen – Ebony’s mother
Ebony’s Death Cars involved in fatal crash mangled [Photos] 
Ebony's Death 5 reasons why we loved 'Dancehall diva' Ebony
Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only crime was sinning differently
Ebony’s Death This is what Ebony’s father had to say about her death

Top Videos

1 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
2 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
3 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over mobile...bullet
4 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for impersonationbullet
5 Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares throwback photo with Shatta Michybullet
6 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing –Lutterodt...bullet
7 Bitter Mistake Exposing my manhood destroyed my career -...bullet
8 Thirst Trap New Mummy Glow Yvonne Nelson stuns yet again...bullet
9 Fella Makafui Actress Donates Bags of Cement to Rebuild...bullet
10 Juicy Deal Here’s everything Shatta Wale is getting...bullet

Celebrities

Ebony’s Death I have lost my queen – Ebony’s mother
Tourism Minister
Royal Burial Gov’t will give Ebony a befitting burial - Minister of Tourism
Ebony’s Death Cars involved in fatal crash mangled [Photos] 
Ebony Reigns
Ebony's Death 5 reasons why we loved 'Dancehall diva' Ebony