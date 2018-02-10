“Man’s Not Hot” hitmaker mourns Ebony

news

Micheal Dapaah, known for his hit song "Man's Not Hot," has taken to Twitter to mourn the tragic passing of Dancehall artiste Ebony.

"My heart &[and] prayers goes out the family of the young queen Ebony who passed in a car crash yesterday . Rest in peace, thank you for your contribution to entertainment...... MD," the British-Ghanaian comedian, actor and rapper Michael Dapaah tweeted.

Ghana has been plunged into a state of mourning following the death of Ebony Reigns and two others on the Kumasi-Sunyani road Thursday.

The dancehall artiste who was heading to Kumasi in a black Jeep after visiting her mother in Sunyani collided with a VIP bus that was heading to Sunyani from Kumasi.