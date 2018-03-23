Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Model Adwoa Aboah Sues Management


Adwoa Aboah British-Ghanaian model sues management for $190k

Adwoa Aboah has sued her management for $190k, claiming they stiffed her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bristish model of Ghanaian descent, Adwoa Caitlin Maria Aboah popularly known as Adwoa Aboah has filed a lawsuit agaisnt her former manager, TMZ reports.

Adwoa who recently posed nearly nude on the cover of Allure is suing The Lions Management, claiming they stiffed her on $190k, and they're holding it as ransom because she left the fold.

Adwoa  Caitlin Maria  Aboah play Adwoa Caitlin Maria Aboah

READ MORE: American singer Céline Dion cancels show due to surgery

Aboah said she earned around $670k between January 2015 and July 2017, but her managers kept almost half of it. She demanded what she was owed, and says TLM wired some, but not all of the cash.

Adwoa eventually left TLM and says it's holding the money over her head -- just to punish her for bailing. As she puts it in the suit, "Fashion models are not indentured servants." She's suing to get the remaining balance, plus damages.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tonto Dikeh: Nollywood Actress flaunts her new figure following cosmetic surgery (photos) Tonto Dikeh Nollywood Actress flaunts her new figure following cosmetic surgery (photos)
Ebony’s Death: Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s funeral cloths Ebony’s Death Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s funeral cloths
Angela Tebiri: Kumawood actress says she would act nude if the money is good Angela Tebiri Kumawood actress says she would act nude if the money is good
Sister Deborah: Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money Sister Deborah Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money
Céline Dion: American singer cancels show due to surgery Céline Dion American singer cancels show due to surgery
VIDEO: Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelson VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelson

Recommended Videos

EBONY EBONY
Celebrity News: Roselyn Ngissah Is Pregnant Celebrity News Roselyn Ngissah Is Pregnant
Celebrity News: Joselyn Dumas Joins Multimedia Celebrity News Joselyn Dumas Joins Multimedia



Top Articles

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating rumoursbullet
2 VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
3 Angela Tebiri Kumawood actress says she would act nude if the money...bullet
4 Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis Bill...bullet
5 Zylofon Saga Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission –...bullet
6 Photo Roselyn Ngissah is pregnantbullet
7 Kafui Danku Actress breaks silence on why husband missed...bullet
8 Highest Feast Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi...bullet
9 Juliet Ibrahim "Your mother made me a whore" - actress...bullet
10 Shatta Wale “Stonebwoy is the most foolish and...bullet

Related Articles

Sister Deborah Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money
Céline Dion American singer cancels show due to surgery
VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelson
Angela Tebiri Kumawood actress says she would act nude if the money is good
Ebony’s Death Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s funeral cloths

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
5 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
6 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
7 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
8 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over...bullet
9 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In...bullet
10 Video Sarkodie - Highest Feast (AfroExcellence)bullet

Celebrities

Patapaa
Patapaa My artiste is now arrogant – Manager
Rico Swavey
Rico Swavey BB Naija contestant had wet dreams last night (Video)
 Counselor Lutterodt
George Lutterodt Counsellor discloses his respect for prostitutes
Rev. Azigiza
Rev Azigiza Jnr Pastor confesses to dating 17 girls