Adwoa who recently posed nearly nude on the cover of Allure is suing The Lions Management, claiming they stiffed her on $190k, and they're holding it as ransom because she left the fold.
Adwoa eventually left TLM and says it's holding the money over her head -- just to punish her for bailing. As she puts it in the suit, "Fashion models are not indentured servants." She's suing to get the remaining balance, plus damages.