Mr Eazi talks girlfriend on The Delay show

Mr Eazi has granted Deloris Frimpong Manso an exclusive interview and insight into his life, relationship with Temi and music on the Delay Show.

The ‘Leg Over’ hitmaker on the Delay Show recounted how he met his girlfriend Temi Otedola at an event where her sister (DJ Cuppy) was DJing.

He also revealed that Temi isn’t the first millionaire’s daughter he’s encountered. Delay then quizzed if he (Mr Eazi) dreams of an expensive and glamorous wedding, he answered;

“Anytime I dey think of wedding ebi for some coded place.. some island.. few family and friends..”

Mr Eazi also declared that Temi hasn’t invested in his music career financially and she’s only impressed by the little things like roses, greeting cards and also spending time together.

She even accompanied him embark on a philanthropic project in Tamale, he also said.

Click to watch Delay’s interview with Mr Eazi below.