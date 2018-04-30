Mr Eazi talks girlfriend on The Delay show

Mr Eazi has said on The Delay show that his girlfriend Temi doesn’t support his career financially.
The ‘Leg Over’ hitmaker on the Delay Show recounted how he met his girlfriend Temi Otedola at an event where her sister (DJ Cuppy) was DJing.
He also revealed that Temi isn’t the first millionaire’s daughter he’s encountered. Delay then quizzed if he (Mr Eazi) dreams of an expensive and glamorous wedding, he answered;
“Anytime I dey think of wedding ebi for some coded place.. some island.. few family and friends..”
She even accompanied him embark on a philanthropic project in Tamale, he also said.
Click to watch Delay’s interview with Mr Eazi below.