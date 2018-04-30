Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mr Eazi talks girlfriend on The Delay show


Video Mr Eazi talks girlfriend and career on The Delay show

Mr Eazi has said on The Delay show that his girlfriend Temi doesn’t support his career financially.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Eazi has granted Deloris Frimpong Manso an exclusive interview and insight into his life, relationship with Temi and music on the Delay Show.

The ‘Leg Over’ hitmaker on the Delay Show recounted how he met his girlfriend Temi Otedola at an event where her sister (DJ Cuppy) was DJing.

He also revealed that Temi isn’t the first millionaire’s daughter he’s encountered. Delay then quizzed if he (Mr Eazi) dreams of an expensive and glamorous wedding, he answered;

“Anytime I dey think of wedding ebi for some coded place.. some island.. few family and friends..”

Delay and Mr Eazi play Delay and Mr Eazi

READ MORE: Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new video

Mr Eazi also declared that Temi hasn’t invested in his music career financially and she’s only impressed by the little things like roses, greeting cards and also spending time together.

She even accompanied him embark on a philanthropic project in Tamale, he also said.

Click to watch Delay’s interview with Mr Eazi below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wisa Greid: Singer found guilty, fined GH₵ 8,400 for indecent exposure Wisa Greid Singer found guilty, fined GH₵ 8,400 for indecent exposure
RIP: Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah
RIP: 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackah RIP 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackah
RIP: Jewel Ackah dead: Veteran musician passes away aged 73 RIP Jewel Ackah dead: Veteran musician passes away aged 73
Photo: Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown now Photo Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown now
Kwaku Manu: Kumawood actor granted bail (Video) Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor granted bail (Video)

Recommended Videos

Rex Omar: Vetran musician threatens Zylofon Media with $1m suit Rex Omar Vetran musician threatens Zylofon Media with $1m suit
Life is All About Choices: Kidi talks about homosexuality in Ghana Life is All About Choices Kidi talks about homosexuality in Ghana
Celebrities: Shatta Wale incites violence on Facebook Celebrities Shatta Wale incites violence on Facebook



Top Articles

1 Photo Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown nowbullet
2 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church to...bullet
3 RIP 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackahbullet
4 Temi Otedola 4 Things you should know about Mr Eazi's new girlfriendbullet
5 Money laundering saga Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah Onebullet
6 Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of...bullet
7 Photos Meet the lady Shatta Wale allegedly replaced Shatta...bullet
8 Abortion Wahala Ernest Opoku allegedly forcing girlfriend...bullet
9 Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor has been releasedbullet
10 Break-up Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest...bullet

Related Articles

RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah
RIP 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackah
RIP Jewel Ackah dead: Veteran musician passes away aged 73
Photo Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown now
Photos Meet the lady Shatta Wale allegedly replaced Shatta Michy with after their ‘breakup’
Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor granted bail (Video)
Photos Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
6 EBONYbullet
7 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
8 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
9 Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo &...bullet
10 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet

Celebrities

Wisa Greid
Wisa Greid I don’t fear anything, not even jail - Singer
Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner
Photos Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner
Rapper Yaa Pono ties the knot with girlfriend
Yaa Pono Rapper finally ties the knot with baby mama (Photos)
Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
WATCH Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media