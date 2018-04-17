Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

American Singer R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation

R Kelly is facing a fresh allegation of sexual misconduct, from a former partner who claims he "intentionally" infected her with an STD in Dallas.

American singer, Robert Sylvester Kelly known publicly as R Kelly is facing a fresh allegation of sexual misconduct from a former partner who claims he "intentionally" infected her with an STD in Dallas.

According to the accuser's lawyer, the unnamed woman was the victim of "unlawful restraint" during her 11-month relationship with the R&B singer.

Reports indicate Kelly, 51, attempted to make the woman a member of the "sex cult" he is alleged to have run.

The Dallas Police Department has said they are looking into the allegation but R Kelly denies holding women in 'cult'.

The history of allegations against R Kelly was in a statement issued in advance of a press conference scheduled for Wednesday.

Lawyer Lee Merritt claims his client was 19 when she and Kelly began a sexual relationship.

Mr Merritt goes on to accuse the singer of "predatory, controlling and abusive behaviour" and "furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor".

R Kelly, best known in the UK for hits including I Believe I Can Fly, has faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct, making indecent images of children and other offences.

Last year the singer denied allegations he was holding a number of young women in a so-called cult. The Washington Post has quoted a representative for the singer as saying that he "categorically denies all claims and allegations".

