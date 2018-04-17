Home > Entertainment > Music >

Thousands welcome Fancy Gadam to Tamale


Jubilation Thousands welcome Fancy Gadam to Tamale

Highlife artiste Fancy Gadam was welcome back to Tamale with a standstill of thousands.

Fancy Gadam won "Hiplife Song of the Year" and "Song of the Year" with his song "Total Cheat", which featured rapper Sarkodie.

The "Song of the Year" win left a bitter pill in the mouth of Swedru-based artiste Patapaa.

It was a clear repeat of 2017 but this time around the numbers simply quadrupled. Thousands filled the streets of Tamale as their hero, Fancy Gadam, made a triumphant entry into the capital.

The pride of the North returned home after winning two awards at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Saturday night.

READ MORE: Fancy Gadam fires back at Patapaa; "go and die if you don't understand"

In 2017 after achieving a great feat by beating the highly tipped Medikal to win the ‘Best New Act’, hundreds of fans lined up the streets to welcome him home.

This time around the streets of Tamale were again chocked with fans, several motor riders and drummers to welcome their son after his success at the same awards.

 

