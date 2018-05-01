Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale reveals details of his meeting with UK ambassador


Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale reveals details of his meeting with UK ambassador

The "Ayoo" hitmaker together with members of his management team met the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, at his office in Accra on Thursday, April 26.

play
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revealed details of his meeting with the UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker.

play

The "Ayoo" hitmaker together with members of his management team met Mr Walker at his office in Accra on Thursday, April 26.

play

The meeting was an avenue for both parties to officially meet for the first time and also discuss areas of partnership for the development of the country together with stakeholders within the creative arts industry among other things.

play

 

In a thread on Twitter, Shatta Wale has shared some of the pressing issues in the music industry he discussed with the UK ambassador.

play

 

"Around the world, showbiz is a multi-billion dollar industry and a contributor to the gross domestic product (GDP) of several countries. For example, in 2012, the entertainment and media market in the United States of America generated approximately $479.23 billion," Shatta Wale noted in a thread on Twitter.

He added: "And there is available data of similar successes of the sector in other countries. We can make it happen in Ghana! Meeting with #walkeriain at the British High Commission. #UKinGhana."

