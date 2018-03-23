news

Prophet Reindolf Oduro Gyebi, known as Eagle Prophet said he knows the ‘killers’ of the late Ebony Reigns.

According to him, Ebony herself revealed the names of those responsible for her death in a dream. Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, the Eagle Prophet stated that though he knew the names of the ‘killers’, he was not bringing out the list because he wanted to respect the dead.

“I know the very people who killed her. I have the list … for the respect of the death, I will not mention the names of those people ” he claimed.

READ MORE: Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s funeral cloths

He urged the family of Ebony to see him for the list and act upon it "The family should act accordingly and see me with immediate effect so that I can give them the list of her Killers,” he insisted.

The Dancehall singer died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway on February 8.

Ebony was returning from Sunyani where she had visited her mother, Beatrice Oppong, in the company of others.