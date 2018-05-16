WATCH: Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing

news

Unconfirmed reports from a source in USA suggests Ghana’s Highlife artiste Bisa Kdei is currently in the American police custody.

According to the source, Bisa Kdei was trespassing on the property of the American government without permission.

He states, Bisa Kdei was on set shooting the music video for “Asew” off his “Highlife Konnect” album in a white community, but can't confirm if they had a permit or not.

As to what triggered the alarm, the source says there were a lot of blacks on set shooting in that particular white community and he believes one of the neighbors called the police for such trespassing

We tried reaching the management who are currently with Bisa Kdei in the States but to no avail.

However one of his promoters informed us he can’t speak about the issue until he gets hold of Bisa Kdei himself.

We checked the Snapchat of Bisa Kdei and it seems he had posted a video saying, "I’ve been caught by the police".

Video below.