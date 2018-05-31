Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé


Video Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé

The video show fans of Beyoncé gathered in their numbers to worship with some of biggest songs in church.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce play

Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Grace Cathedral found hundreds of believers willing to attend a Wednesday-evening gathering themed after the pop star'Beyonce Mass'which was reported early in May and got lots talking.

Interestingly, the video of the much talked about Beyoncé Mass is out and has sparked a whole new conversation on social media.

play

 

Rev. Yolanda Norton, a San Francisco Theological Seminary assistant professor who specializes in the Old Testament, says the service was done in order to analyze the Bible’s female-centric interpretations.

READ ALSO: Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000

Speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle, she said, “When we talk about womanist biblical interpretation, Beyoncé felt like a natural fit. If we look at the trajectory of her person and her relationships, we can see so many issues black women face and how it can affect how we interpret the text.”

Watch Video

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Chilling: Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic vacation Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic vacation
Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homeless Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homeless
Number 12: Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose
Video: Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session Video Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session
'Nana': Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video
'Nana' Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video
Win: Adina says she is surprised she won Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 VGMA Win Adina says she is surprised she won Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 VGMA

Recommended Videos

Beyhive: Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé
Rosemond Brown: If you want me come and see my mother - Actress to Wisa Greid Rosemond Brown If you want me come and see my mother - Actress to Wisa Greid
Celebrity News: King Promise says he has never had a girlfriend Celebrity News King Promise says he has never had a girlfriend



Top Articles

1 Patapizzy! 6 photos of Patapaa that are basically awesome than your...bullet
2 Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's...bullet
3 Oops! Fella Makafui says she is a virginbullet
4 Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a...bullet
5 Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzybullet
6 Look-alike Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma says she looks like...bullet
7 Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12...bullet
8 Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homelessbullet
9 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of...bullet
10 Single! King Promise says he has never had a girlfriendbullet

Related Articles

Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic vacation
Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homeless
Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose
'Nana' Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video
Video Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session
Win Adina says she is surprised she won Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 VGMA
Single! King Promise says he has never had a girlfriend
Oops! Fella Makafui says she is a virgin
GMAA Joselyn Dumas and A.Y to host 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa
Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic vacation

Top Videos

1 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
2 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
3 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
4 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
5 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
6 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his...bullet
7 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking...bullet
8 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on...bullet
9 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
10 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the...bullet

Celebrities

Joselyn Dumas And A.Y
GMAA Joselyn Dumas and A.Y to host 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa
Actor-Turned-Pastor Don’t date a man who doesn’t know God – Majid Michel advises ladies
Morgan Freeman's lawyer has demanded CNN retract a story accusing the 80-year-old movie star of multiple cases of sexual harassment
Morgan Freeman Actor's lawyer demands CNN retract sexual harassment claims
Shatta Wale
Educate the Bhims Shatta Wale begs his fans not to insult Stonebwoy