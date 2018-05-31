Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé

The video show fans of Beyoncé gathered in their numbers to worship with some of biggest songs in church.
Interestingly, the video of the much talked about Beyoncé Mass is out and has sparked a whole new conversation on social media.
Rev. Yolanda Norton, a San Francisco Theological Seminary assistant professor who specializes in the Old Testament, says the service was done in order to analyze the Bible’s female-centric interpretations.
Speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle, she said, “When we talk about womanist biblical interpretation, Beyoncé felt like a natural fit. If we look at the trajectory of her person and her relationships, we can see so many issues black women face and how it can affect how we interpret the text.”