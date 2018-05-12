Yvonne Nelson congratulates John Dumelo

news

It's the big day for longtime couple John Dumelo and Gifty Mawenya Nkornu and their legion of fans and friends, who have gathered to support their wedding.

Numerous celebrity pals have gathered at a secret location in Accra to witness the happy couple as they tie knot.

Some friends spotted at the wedding include actor Prince David Osei, Nadia Buari also a close friend to the bride, Sandra Akobea, Rapper Edem, A Plus and Coded of 4X4.

And one celebrity who couldn't hide her joy is Yvonne Nelson. After the wedding, the actress, who was also present at the ceremony, extended her good wishes on Dumelo's special occasion.

Yvonne took to Instagram to congratulate Dumelo: "Congratulations my bestie ❤️ "