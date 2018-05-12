Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Nelson congratulates John Dumelo


John Dumelo's Wedding Yvonne Nelson congratulates John Dumelo

Numerous celebrity pals have gathered at a secret location in Accra to witness the happy couple as they tie knot.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's the big day for longtime couple John Dumelo and  Gifty Mawenya Nkornu and their legion of fans and friends, who have gathered to support their wedding.

Numerous celebrity pals have gathered at a secret location in Accra to witness the happy couple as they tie knot.

Some friends spotted at the wedding include actor Prince David Osei, Nadia Buari also a close friend to the bride, Sandra Akobea, Rapper Edem, A Plus and Coded of 4X4.

And one celebrity who couldn't hide her joy is Yvonne Nelson. After the wedding, the actress, who was also present at the ceremony, extended her good wishes on Dumelo's special occasion.

Yvonne took to Instagram to congratulate Dumelo: "Congratulations my bestie    ❤️ "

play

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

John Dumelo's Wedding: More photos and unknown facts about John Dumelo’s wife John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts about John Dumelo’s wife
Wedding: In photos: Celebrity guests at John Dumelo's wedding Wedding In photos: Celebrity guests at John Dumelo's wedding
Dumelo: As movie star gets ready to marry, his alleged ex is furious and mad Dumelo As movie star gets ready to marry, his alleged ex is furious and mad
Mawunya: See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be
John Dumelo: See the first photo from actors's wedding John Dumelo See the first photo from actors's wedding
Issues: John Dumelo's wedding lands KOD in trouble with female celebs Issues John Dumelo's wedding lands KOD in trouble with female celebs

Recommended Videos

Break The Bank: Singer Davido, buys himself a private jet Break The Bank Singer Davido, buys himself a private jet
Celebrity News: I‘m more popular than Patapaa – Article Wan Celebrity News I‘m more popular than Patapaa – Article Wan
VIDEO: Castro is alive VIDEO Castro is alive



Top Articles

1 Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-bebullet
2 Ewe Eagle "Cut the press release sermon": Stonebwoy demands apology...bullet
3 #Gringo Shatta Wale exposes manhood in videobullet
4 Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?bullet
5 Video Mzbel rushed to the hospital following motorcycle accidentbullet
6 John Dumelo See the first photo from actors's weddingbullet
7 Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking...bullet
8 Legal Issues Zylofon Music to sue Stonebwoy over recent...bullet
9 VIDEO Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka carbullet
10 Dumelo As movie star gets ready to marry, his alleged...bullet

Top Videos

1 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
2 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
4 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
5 WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhoodbullet
6 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
7 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
8 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
9 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

Ethnic Row Zylofon music dissociates itself from Willi Roi's "Ewe-Eagle" comment
Ewe Eagle Zylofon music top executive in ethnic row
Yvonne-Okoro
Media Personality Yvonne Okoro jabs KOD
Miyaki
Vision Music Group Signee Miyaki completes High School