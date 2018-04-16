Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Nelson shares photo of her breastfeeding her daughter


Photo Of The Day Yvonne Nelson shares cute photo of her breastfeeding her daughter on social media

Baby Ryn Roberts gets fed by her mother as she posed for a photograph.

Celebrated TV actress, Yvonne Nelson recently broke the internet with the first photo of her daughter after her birth in an exclusive feature in Agoo Magazine and now leaves us spellbound with this stunning photo of her feeding her baby.

Yvonne Nelson shared a lovely photo on her Instagram page of her little baby girl,  Ryn Roberts and social media users can’t have enough of the photo.

‘’Errrmm yea...I’m still breastfeeding @rynroberts do you have a copy of my @agoo_magazine yet?” she captioned.

With a baby so cute, Yvonne Nelson definitely wasn’t shy about sharing photos of her feeding her newborn daughter.Both mom and baby look beautiful in the photo, adding to the tranquil atmosphere and message in her post.

Yvonne Nelson

