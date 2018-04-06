Home > Entertainment >

Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' flaunts his new customized car


Chevrolet Camaro Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' flaunts his new customized car

You have to see these photos of the luxurious car of the Lil win

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' flaunts his new customized car play

Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' flaunts his new customized car

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghanaian movie industry might not be doing so well like it use to but that is clearly not the case of the comedian-actor, Kwadwo Nkansah.

Kwadwo Nkansah, mostly referred to as Lil Win in the showbiz industry popular has a new addition to his fleet of cars and it is completely stunning. From the interior to the exterior, the actor is clearly living it.

Lil win took to Instagram to show off his new acquisition. The Chevrolet Camaro is of both yellow and black color with the name of his record label, ‘Weezy Empire’ embellished in the seats of the car.

play

 

READ ALSO: Lil Win To Become Ghana's President In 2032 - Prophet

Kwadwo  Nkansah also scored the video post with an inspiring caption that reads, "If yesterday was a good day, don't stop. Maybe your winning streak has just begun. Good morning, love all, trust none except GOD! My toy#WezzyEmpire,”

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Salman Khan: Bollywood hero now Prisoner 106 in fight for bail Salman Khan Bollywood hero now Prisoner 106 in fight for bail
Music Video: Lil Win - Akyire Asem Music Video Lil Win - Akyire Asem
Music Video: Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene Music Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene
Isao Takahata: Japanese anime giant dead at 82 Isao Takahata Japanese anime giant dead at 82
Relationships: Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt Relationships Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt
Gifty Osei: Gospel musician eyes BET Awards Gifty Osei Gospel musician eyes BET Awards

Recommended Videos

Alizee: Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Italian husband Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Italian husband
Video: Lil Win - Akyire Asem Video Lil Win - Akyire Asem
Dhat Gyal: 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO) Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)



Top Articles

1 Josh Laryea I contemplated suicide after adultery allegations – Singer...bullet
2 +18 VIDEO Watch Afia Schwarzenegger caught cheatingbullet
3 Angel Obinim Bishop turns 40; here are 12 controversial things about himbullet
4 Controversy Picture seems to show Gifty Anti kneeling before her...bullet
5 Mzbel Singer claims journalist leaked her nude photos to...bullet
6 Ebony's Funeral I can’t tell if Ebony’s Dad is an occult –...bullet
7 Nudity Is Sexy "I can walk naked" - Stephanie Bensonbullet
8 Delay “I want a man: I don’t mind being a housewife” - TV hostbullet
9 Photos 6 times you instantly fell in love with Deborah...bullet

Related Articles

Music Video Lil Win - Akyire Asem
Music Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene
Relationships Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt
'Temperature' TV Africa’s rap show restores hope in music talents
Music Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Music Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
New Music Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi & BPM (Prod. by BPM)
Gifty Osei Gospel musician eyes BET Awards
Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans
Music Video Lil Win - Akyire Asem

Top Videos

1 Video Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet

Entertainment

TV Africa’s rap show 'Temperature' restores hope in music talents
'Temperature' TV Africa’s rap show restores hope in music talents
Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Music Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
Music Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi &amp; BPM (Prod. by BPM)
New Music Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi & BPM (Prod. by BPM)