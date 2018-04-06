Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' flaunts his new customized car

news

The Ghanaian movie industry might not be doing so well like it use to but that is clearly not the case of the comedian-actor, Kwadwo Nkansah.

Kwadwo Nkansah, mostly referred to as Lil Win in the showbiz industry popular has a new addition to his fleet of cars and it is completely stunning. From the interior to the exterior, the actor is clearly living it.

Lil win took to Instagram to show off his new acquisition. The Chevrolet Camaro is of both yellow and black color with the name of his record label, ‘Weezy Empire’ embellished in the seats of the car.

READ ALSO: Lil Win To Become Ghana's President In 2032 - Prophet

Kwadwo Nkansah also scored the video post with an inspiring caption that reads, "If yesterday was a good day, don't stop. Maybe your winning streak has just begun. Good morning, love all, trust none except GOD! My toy#WezzyEmpire,”