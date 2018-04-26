Home > Entertainment > Movies >

6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians loved


Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians loved

These movies told the African story in the most revealing way that made family moments better.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian movie industry had a great influence on movie lovers in Ghana in the late nineties and early 2000's.

They told the African story in the most revealing and interesting way. Family moments got better with these movies. It was always a pleasure to watch Nigerian movies with our favorite movie stars showcase their talents and acting skills and brought life to these stories.

We also can't deny the fact that these movies inspired the Ghanaian movie industry to do more and go lenghths.

Pulse.com.gh brings to you the top five Nigerian movies that have secured a place in our hearts.

1.Diamond Ring

play

 

I bet you just remembered the chills down your spine in watching this unforgettable horror movie. A movie that was centered around the ghost of a dead woman, Gladys, which was played by veteran Nigerian actress, Liz Benson. Her tomb was raided by some boys who stole the ring she was buried with.

This was the most iconic of them all for those born before late 90’s. Veteran actors like Richard Mofe Damijo and  Award-winning comedian, Teju Babyface were also featured in the movie.

2. Karishika

play

 

“Karishika karishika! Queen of Darkness, Lucifer Lucifer King of Demons?” Every true Nollywood fan would remember this popular chant from movie. This Nollywood classic, the movie was released 20 years ago.The movie starred Bob Manuel Udokwo, Becky Okorie, Sandra Achums, Obi Mmadubugo, Amaechi Muonagor, Sunny Mc-Don, Adaora Ukoh, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi, Andy Chukwu, Steve Eboh among others.

3. Egg of life

play


Tell me you didn't cry  when the seven virgins were sent into the evil forest met their unexpected death with the exception of one.  The sorrowful dirge scored with each demise was saddening.

From  Pete Edochie who played the King to  Clarion Chukwura-Abiola who played the priestess, it couldn’t have been any better. This to me was the movie with the most intense plots ever at that time.

READ ALSO: You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War

4. Last Burial

play

 

Who ever came up with this fictional story really had us amazed. This movie aside its hair-raising times it gave all of us had tons of lessons in it. It clearly drew the lines between religion and beliefs.

It was mainly about a man that met his untimely death and was set to be buried by his family until his commitment to some secret society also popped up.

From Clem Ohameze, who played the ‘’the seated dead corpse’ whose back couldn’t be pushed to the coffin, Sam Dede, Eucheria  Anonobi and all the other cast that stunned us with their great acting.

5. Billionaires Club

play

 

This movie entirely inspired tons of movies to pick up on the existence of occult groups in the society and revealed their operations. I call it an “eye opener”.

It portrayed the inhuman activities of people selling their loved ones for easy money popularly called 'juju' in our local dialect.

Billionaires Club was centered around the activities of a secret brotherhood that sorted to killing others for rituals to attain wealth. It had great cast as well. Pete  Edochie, Kanayo Kanayo, Clem Ohamaze and much more.

6. Sharon Stone

play

 

At this point, we had enough spirituality in our movies already and needed something more thrilling and sensational. Then voilà, we were blessed with this feature.

Sharon Stone was played by Genevive Nnaiji, a hot character that had the opposite sex tripping on her. Genevieve executed her role that much and we all fell in love with her character. 

We might as well think that this movie was what set her career on solid rocks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ekow Blankson: Ace actor apologise for calling new crop of actors as bunch of jokers Ekow Blankson Ace actor apologise for calling new crop of actors as bunch of jokers
Pulse Movie Review: You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War Pulse Movie Review You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
African Magic Channel: Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment African Magic Channel Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment
Ekow Blankson: Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers Ekow Blankson Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers
Verne Troyer: Actor dies at the age of 49 Verne Troyer Actor dies at the age of 49
Shatta Wale: ‘The trial of Shatta Wale’ movie to be premiered on May 12 Shatta Wale ‘The trial of Shatta Wale’ movie to be premiered on May 12

Recommended Videos

Video: Ameyaw TV Video Ameyaw TV
Video: Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies
I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musician I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musician



Top Articles

1 VIDEO Is Shatta Wale and baby mama brouhaha '419'?bullet
2 Ameyaw Debrah Top Ghanaian blogger launches Ameyaw TVbullet
3 Pulse Movie Review You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers:...bullet
4 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
5 Rahim Banda Actor elected school prefect for Ghana National Collegebullet
6 Shatta Wale ‘The trial of Shatta Wale’ movie to be premiered...bullet
7 Ekow Blankson Ace actor apologise for calling new crop of...bullet
8 'Endwene Bone' Ghanaian actress, Nayas1 stuns in new...bullet
9 Trailer Lil Win plays 'mortuary man' role in upcoming...bullet
10 Ekow Blankson Ace actor says new crop of actors are...bullet

Related Articles

Ekow Blankson Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers
Shatta Wale ‘The trial of Shatta Wale’ movie to be premiered on May 12
VIDEO Is Shatta Wale and baby mama brouhaha '419'?
One Corner Patapaa picks Nana Ama Mcbrown as his favorite Ghanaian actress
Tv Show Foster Romanus now the host for The Late Nite Celebrity show
GMAA Selection process for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 underway
'Pae Mu Ka' TV Africa’s gossip show to rule the airwaves
Trailer Lil Win plays 'mortuary man' role in upcoming movie "Chaskele"
Rahim Banda Actor elected school prefect for Ghana National College
"Newsman" Prince David Osei spotted on set of new movie (Photos)

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet
3 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet

Movies

Patapaa
One Corner Patapaa picks Nana Ama Mcbrown as his favorite Ghanaian actress
Foster Romanus
Tv Show Foster Romanus now the host for The Late Nite Celebrity show
Selection process for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 underway
GMAA Selection process for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 underway
TV Africa’s gossip show 'Pae Mu Ka' to rule the airwaves
'Pae Mu Ka' TV Africa’s gossip show to rule the airwaves