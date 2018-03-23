Home > Entertainment > Music >

Berimah Kusi hooks up with Kofi Sarpong on "Afa"


Police affair Berimah Kusi hooks up with Kofi Sarpong on "Afa", video drops Monday

New Gospel artiste Berimah Kusi has hooked up with Kofi Sarpong on a new single, titled "Afa".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Berimah Kusi play

Berimah Kusi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Once again another gospel musician is going to emerge from the Ghana Police Service with the showbiz name Barima Kusi but privately known as Kusi Alfred Barima.

Barima Kusi is a Gospel musician born into the Church of Pentecost in Offinso Asamankama in the Ashanti Region but lived in Kumasi. He now worships with the Faith Way Chapel International headed by female Minister of God, Pastor Selina in Alajo Accra Ghana.

play Berimah Kusi

Speaking to Barima Kusi, he said his singing ministry started at a very tender age, in Sunday School. He continued singing till a Pastor adopted him to his church called Christian Hope Ministry in Kumasi. And when he entered his senior High School at the Armed Forces Senior High, he received a certificate and then applied to join the Ghana Police band and fortunately for him, they accepted him into the service. After passing out from recruitment, he was posted to Tesano Police Depo where he is now serving as a Police Constable.
 

According to Barima Kusi, all the necessary procedure for a Policeman to be allowed to join the mainstream music industry has been done and has been given the green light to pursue his other God-given talent. He said he is grateful to the Ghana Police Service especially the IGP for granting him that opportunity.

Barima Kusi is now under the management of the renowned music company, Adeaefe Entertainment.

Barima is set to release his debut album titled "Grace". The album includes some wonderful tracks like "Mede Wo Aseda Ka, Begye Wayeyi, Woye Kronkron, Obi Nya Waye and Afa" which He featured his music mentor Chief Superintendent Kofi Sarpong on it.

The "Afa" video has already been shot and will be released on Monday, March 26.

Here's a teaser of the video;

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Rapper Freda Rhymz drops her first single Rapper Freda Rhymz drops her first single
Sarkodie: Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in latest single "Wake Up Call" Sarkodie Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in latest single "Wake Up Call"
Strongman: 4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for rapper Strongman 4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for rapper
Music Video: Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene Music Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene
New Music: GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa New Music GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Itz Tiffany: Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soon Itz Tiffany Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soon

Recommended Videos

Trailer: Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpong Trailer Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpong
Audio: Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benji Audio Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benji
Video: Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene



Top Articles

1 Sarkodie Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in latest...bullet
2 Kwesi Arthur Meet the music talent with challenging financial backgroundbullet
3 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
5 Itz Tiffany Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soonbullet
6 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music...bullet
9 3Music Awards 2018 Sarkodie leads nominations with 9,...bullet
10 New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)bullet

Related Articles

Sarkodie Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in latest single "Wake Up Call"
Strongman 4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for rapper
Music Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene
New Music GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Rapper Freda Rhymz drops her first single
Itz Tiffany Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soon
New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)
New Music Efya - Whoman Woman
Shatta Wale Shut down 4syte TV for not supporting artistes - Singer
Best records 10 best C.K. Mann songs of all time

Top Videos

1 Audio Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benjibullet
2 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Audio C.K. Mann - Medze Meho Bema Nyamebullet
4 Video Efya - Whoman Womanbullet
5 DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugenebullet
6 Audio C.K. Mann - Okuan Tsentsen Awarbullet
7 Music Video Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Walebullet
8 Audio C.K. Mann - Womma Mindzi Magorobullet
9 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet
10 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet

Music

Efya - Whoman Woman
New Music Efya - Whoman Woman
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Shut down 4syte TV for not supporting artistes - Singer
C.K. Mann
Best records 10 best C.K. Mann songs of all time
Wayo ft. Joey B - Muscatella(Prod. by Kuvie)
New Music Wayo ft. Joey B - Muscatella (Prod. by Kuvie)