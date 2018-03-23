Police affair Berimah Kusi hooks up with Kofi Sarpong on "Afa", video drops Monday

news

Once again another gospel musician is going to emerge from the Ghana Police Service with the showbiz name Barima Kusi but privately known as Kusi Alfred Barima.

Barima Kusi is a Gospel musician born into the Church of Pentecost in Offinso Asamankama in the Ashanti Region but lived in Kumasi. He now worships with the Faith Way Chapel International headed by female Minister of God, Pastor Selina in Alajo Accra Ghana.

Speaking to Barima Kusi, he said his singing ministry started at a very tender age, in Sunday School. He continued singing till a Pastor adopted him to his church called Christian Hope Ministry in Kumasi. And when he entered his senior High School at the Armed Forces Senior High, he received a certificate and then applied to join the Ghana Police band and fortunately for him, they accepted him into the service. After passing out from recruitment, he was posted to Tesano Police Depo where he is now serving as a Police Constable.



According to Barima Kusi, all the necessary procedure for a Policeman to be allowed to join the mainstream music industry has been done and has been given the green light to pursue his other God-given talent. He said he is grateful to the Ghana Police Service especially the IGP for granting him that opportunity.

Barima Kusi is now under the management of the renowned music company, Adeaefe Entertainment.

Barima is set to release his debut album titled "Grace". The album includes some wonderful tracks like "Mede Wo Aseda Ka, Begye Wayeyi, Woye Kronkron, Obi Nya Waye and Afa" which He featured his music mentor Chief Superintendent Kofi Sarpong on it.

The "Afa" video has already been shot and will be released on Monday, March 26.

Here's a teaser of the video;