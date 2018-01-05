Home > Entertainment > Music >

DJ Vyrusky :  Radio & club DJ lists major shows and awards in 2017


Kofi Amoako better known as DJ Vyrusky has been looking back at the interesting moments of the past year.

In 2017, it was virtually impossible to organize a major concert in Ghana without having the presence of the reigning Best DJ at the Ghana DJ Awards, DJ Vyrusky.

Event organizers were keen on having him perform for hours to entertain patrons or sometimes make guest appearances to lighten up shows.

In all these, DJ Vyrusky has never disappointed by ensuring that your time at the event is worthwhile with a heavy dose of skillfully selected songs.

Shatta Wale’s official DJ recounts all the major shows he was billed for as well as the major awards he received especially being crowned Ghana DJ of the Year at the Rush Ghana DJ Awards 2017.

Check out the list of shows and awards in the picture below.

