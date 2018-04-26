Home > Entertainment > Music >

Here's why Epixode nearly quit music


Epixode Singer nearly quit music...here's why

Epixode, has revealed that frustration with the music system in Ghana almost pushed him to resort to his school degree for livelihood, rather than continue his pursuit in music.

Epixode play

Epixode
 The Ogbooni hitmaker who is still on a media tour to promote his second album, 3NITY stated that he didn’t get the required motivation and appreciation from Ghanaians when he needed it the most.

In a hearty chat with Breakfast Live host, Nikki Samonas, Epixode said; “What pushed me to complete the album was because last year I was a bit frustrated and I wanted to stop music. I felt it would have been much better for me to pick up my degree and work because sometimes you feel like they [Ghanaians] don’t really appreciate what you do and understand you.”

According to the Dancehall artiste, 3NITY is a 21 song album comprising three genres; Reggae, Dancehall & Afro beats.

The most notable collaborations are dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, Kurl Songz, Nigeria’s Yung L, Ammara Brown of Zimbabwe and Tneena from Cameroon.

