Highlife and Afrobeats musician Ded Buddy has released the official music video for his latest single, titled "Adwoa".

The song, which he released in May this year, has had a good rotation on air and social media.

Directed by Afrosinek, "Adwoa" comes witha classic music video where Ded Buddy was spotted flirting with a hottie.

Enjoy the full music video below and don't forget to share your views with us.