Ghanaian rising Afrobeats songstress Abigail Botemaa aka Bigail is out with a surprise single, titled “Kofi Papa”.

The song, which features record producer Cash Two, is an electronic dance music (EDM) and it’s targeted at partygoers.

The term ‘Kofi Papa’ is mostly used by the Akans and it refers to men who are strong or last in bed.

Enjoy the full single below and don’t forget to share your views with us.