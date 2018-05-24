Home > Entertainment > Music >

New Music: Mr Eazi - Overload feat. Slimcase & Mr Real


"Overload" is set to have the streets and dance-floors across the world on lock this summer.

Nigeria’s finest team up for the official Shaku Shaku rhythm.

Following the international success of ‘Pour Me Water’ Happy Boy Mr Eazi reunites with beat master E-Kelly for “Overload”, the latest offering from his forthcoming project ‘Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 - Lagos To London’ .

E-Kelly has once again worked his production magic to create a rhythmic beat that adopts the dark Southern African drum patterns with the warm bounce of original Nigerian melodies.

Mr Eazi calls on Naija’s hottest MC's Mr Real, the man behind the street anthem ‘Legbegbe’ and official ‘shaku shaku (dance move) master’ Slimcase to feature on vocals.

This musical collective layer their bars and tag team between each other to create a catchy tune that you can’t help but press repeat on.

"Overload" is set to have the streets and dance-floors across the world on lock this summer. Catch Mr Eazi on tour dates across the world during his Happy Boy Tour 2018! Watch out for ‘Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 - Lagos To London’ coming soon.

