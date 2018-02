24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rising musician, Visionary is out with a potential Hip-hop jam, titled "Ride of Die".

The song comes off of Visionary's "Frequencies" playlist from Vectrixandco.

"Ride or Die" is a slow tempo Hip-hop banger and throws more light on how to appreciate men can appreciate women.

Stream the song below and don't forget to share your candid views with us.