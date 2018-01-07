Photo :  The internet is freaking out over this Shatta Wale's look alike

news

As one of the biggest singers in Ghana (and in history), it was only a matter of time until a Shatta Wale doppelgänger rose to viral internet fame.

Well, that moment came last night when a man in a photo looks almost like an ‘older’ version of the dancehall act.

It is yet to be ascertained how some people came about the picture, however, this may be the most convincing Shatta Wale lookalike this world has ever seen.

Some social media platforms and pages captioned the picture, “This is Shatta Wale in 10 years”.

Recently, Shatta Wale promised a fan of his GHc 500 as a gift after the fan got a haircut with the image of him as a way of showing his loyalty to the leader of the Shatta Movement.