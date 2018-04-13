See actress Genevieve Nnaji's "Shaku Shaku" dance moves

news

Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji appears to have joined the "Shaku Shaku" movement as she showed off her impressive 'shaku shaku' dance skills.

The beautiful actress who is in New York City performed the viral dance on the street

The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, April 13, 2018, where she posted a video of herself dancing to Olamide's 'Science Student' and guys, she has got moves!

Watch the video as shared by her on Instagram.

#tgif A post shared by Genevieve Nnaji (@genevievennaji) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:46pm PDT

Genevieve Nnaji is one celebrity who doesn't really rob on all our faces her lifestyle on social media and so when she puts out a video or photos of herself and her family member's, the buzz is usually high.