See actress Genevieve Nnaji's "Shaku Shaku" dance moves

Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji is not just a flawless actress; you've got to see her "Shaku Shaku" dance moves.
The beautiful actress who is in New York City performed the viral dance on the street
The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, April 13, 2018, where she posted a video of herself dancing to Olamide's 'Science Student' and guys, she has got moves!
READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
Genevieve Nnaji is one celebrity who doesn't really rob on all our faces her lifestyle on social media and so when she puts out a video or photos of herself and her family member's, the buzz is usually high.