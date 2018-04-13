See actress Genevieve Nnaji's "Shaku Shaku" dance moves

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji is not just a flawless actress; you've got to see her "Shaku Shaku" dance moves.

Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji appears to have joined the "Shaku Shaku" movement as she showed off her impressive 'shaku shaku' dance skills.

The beautiful actress who is in New York City performed the viral dance on the street

The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, April 13, 2018, where she posted a video of herself dancing to Olamide's 'Science Student' and guys, she has got moves!

Watch the video as shared by her on Instagram.

Genevieve Nnaji is one celebrity who doesn't really rob on all our faces her lifestyle on social media and so when she puts out a video or photos of herself and her family member's, the buzz is usually high.

