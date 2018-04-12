Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl


Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson the NBA star.

Khloé Alexandra Kardashian an American television personality, is now a mom. Khloé has given birth to her first baby a little girl.

Khloé's boyfriend, the father of her child is Tristan Thompson and also a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player. The couple became embroiled in controversy before the birth after reports surfaced that Thompson had been spotted in the company of other women during Kardashian's pregnancy.

Khloe announced she was expecting a baby in December with a photo on her official Instagram account, featuring Thompson cradling her pregnant belly.

"My greatest dream realized," the caption read. "We are having a baby!"

Kardashian had been open in the past about her struggles with infertility and wrote, "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along."

she wrote,"He knew what He was doing, I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

Khloe kardashian says she 'still can't believe' her pregnancy news

Her desire to start a family had been part of the storyline on her former reality show "Khloé & Lamar" who is  now the ex-husband and former NBA player Lamar Odom. The couple were estranged for some time before legally divorcing last December.

Reports surfaced in September that Khloé Kardashian was pregnant after news that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was also pregnant with her first child. Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, in February. It's been a big year for the Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian just clapped back at haters shaming her for exercising while pregnant

Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, a daughter they named Chicago, via a surrogate in January.

On Monday, Kardashian hinted her baby's arrival may be imminent with a photo captioned, "We are ready whenever you are little mama."

Thompson reportedly has a son by his former girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

