Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Fire

Zylofon Music recording artiste Shatta Wale and the Millitants have released another hit song titled ‘Thunder Fire’ produced by Beatboy in partnership with Zylofon Media..

The song ‘Thunder Fire’ is basically about striking your enemies to ashes and destroying their evil plans.

After a successful 2017 with two hit singles from the SM Militants, ‘Forgetti’ and Taking Over’,“Thunder Fire” is their first single this year.

Enjoy the audio below while we all wait patiently for the music video.