Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Fire


Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Fire

The song, titled "Thunder Fire", is finally out but the music video is yet to drop online.

Shatta Wale x Millitants play

Shatta Wale x Millitants
Zylofon Music recording artiste Shatta Wale and the Millitants have released another hit song titled ‘Thunder Fire’ produced by Beatboy in partnership with Zylofon Media..

The song ‘Thunder Fire’ is basically about striking your enemies to ashes and destroying their evil plans.

After a successful 2017 with two hit singles from the SM Militants, ‘Forgetti’ and Taking Over’,“Thunder Fire” is their first single this year.

Enjoy the audio below while we all wait patiently for the music video.

