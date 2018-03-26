Home > Entertainment > Music >

Talent got Stonebwoy the BET award, not riches - David Oscar


David Oscar "Talent got Stonebwoy the BET award, not riches" - singer fires at Shatta Wale

David Oscar has weighed in on the ongoing heated beef between Dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shatta Wale, Oscar, Stonebwoy play

Shatta Wale, Oscar, Stonebwoy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Comedian turned Reggae musician, David Oscar has weighed in on the ongoing heated beef between Dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The Zylofon Music label mates recently rekindled their never-ending beef, launching scattering attack at each other over their record label deals.

Shatta Wale, who has been more aggressive, has made several allegations about Stonebwoy and made some nasty statements on social media as well.

play Stonebwoy

READ MORE: 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral

The "Ayoo" hitmaker in his recent attack described Stonebwoy as broke and that he lives in a rented apartment.

Reacting to his statement, David Oscar has said despite Shatta Wale's riches, he is not able to afford a BET award.

play Shatta Wale

READ MORE: Rapper E.L apologises over careless driving

He said Stonebwoy was able to win a BET award because of his talent, not his riches.

"Talent got Stonebwoy the BET not riches. If you are the richest thing that has happened to Reggae/Dancehall as you claim, go and buy #BET #Odabo," he tweeted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davido Music Video Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davido
3Music Awards 2018: Late Ebony Reigns wins big, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale lead with 3; see full list of winners 3Music Awards 2018 Late Ebony Reigns wins big, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale lead with 3; see full list of winners
Police affair: Berimah Kusi hooks up with Kofi Sarpong on "Afa", video drops Monday Police affair Berimah Kusi hooks up with Kofi Sarpong on "Afa", video drops Monday
Rapper Freda Rhymz drops her first single Rapper Freda Rhymz drops her first single
Sarkodie: Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in latest single "Wake Up Call" Sarkodie Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in latest single "Wake Up Call"
Strongman: 4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for rapper Strongman 4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for rapper

Recommended Videos

Video: Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davido Video Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davido
Trailer: Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpong Trailer Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpong
Audio: Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benji Audio Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benji



Top Articles

1 3Music Awards 2018 Late Ebony Reigns wins big, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy,...bullet
2 3Music Awards 2018 Sarkodie leads nominations with 9, followed by...bullet
3 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
4 Sarkodie Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in...bullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
7 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music...bullet
8 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music...bullet
9 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works...bullet
10 EoM Top 10 Stonebwoy songs of 2017bullet

Related Articles

Music Video Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davido
3Music Awards 2018 Late Ebony Reigns wins big, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale lead with 3; see full list of winners
Police affair Berimah Kusi hooks up with Kofi Sarpong on "Afa", video drops Monday
Sarkodie Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in latest single "Wake Up Call"
Strongman 4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for rapper
Music Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene
New Music GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Rapper Freda Rhymz drops her first single

Top Videos

1 Audio Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benjibullet
2 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
3 DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Trailer Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpongbullet
5 Audio C.K. Mann - Medze Meho Bema Nyamebullet
6 Music Video Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute to Ebony...bullet
7 Video Efya - Whoman Womanbullet
8 Video Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davidobullet
9 Video DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
10 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet

Music

Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene
Music Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene
GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo &amp; Patapaa
New Music GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Tiffany
Itz Tiffany Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soon
New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)