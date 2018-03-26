news

Comedian turned Reggae musician, David Oscar has weighed in on the ongoing heated beef between Dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The Zylofon Music label mates recently rekindled their never-ending beef, launching scattering attack at each other over their record label deals.

Shatta Wale, who has been more aggressive, has made several allegations about Stonebwoy and made some nasty statements on social media as well.

The "Ayoo" hitmaker in his recent attack described Stonebwoy as broke and that he lives in a rented apartment.

Reacting to his statement, David Oscar has said despite Shatta Wale's riches, he is not able to afford a BET award.

He said Stonebwoy was able to win a BET award because of his talent, not his riches.

"Talent got Stonebwoy the BET not riches. If you are the richest thing that has happened to Reggae/Dancehall as you claim, go and buy #BET #Odabo," he tweeted.