Tamale-based Hip-hop performer Sherif Abdul Majeed ‘Maccasio’ has made a powerful statement about his snub at the 2018 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Instead of joining the list of artistes bashing the board, the “Dagomba Girl” crooner rather made some suggestions that could solve the issues regarding the credibility of the prestigious award scheme.

Maccasio, who made strides under the year in review, made a clarion call on the board to develop an ‘eagle eye’ when nominating musicians and their works.

In a statement released on Sunday, March 4, Maccasio congratulated all the nominees especially his fellow Tamale artiste Fancy Gadam and called on the board to embrace diversity because there are so many talents outside Kumasi and Accra – the centre of entertainment in Ghana.

He wrote (unedited): “I want to congratulate all the nominees for the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards especially Fancy Gadam. Indeed, their hard work and determination earned them all the nod they have had.

I want to also congratulate Charterhouse and the entire board for the efforts in ensuring a fair nominees list. It would only take a great crack to come up with such list.

Also, inasmuch as I believe this year’s nominees list is fair, I want to make a clarion call on the board and the organisers to embrace diversity in the awards scheme. I strongly believe there are great talents outside Accra and Kumasi and a little recognition from the board can shoot them up. I know the diversity I am calling for won’t be achieved within 24 hours but a little effort will do.

And to all my '69' fans and ZOLA Music record label soldiers who have been pushing for my nomination(s) this year, I want to say a BIG thank you for the support. All hope is not lost. We can find our way through very soon.

Remember that ‘The Smock Show’ is happening on March 31st. Let’s make history again. Let’s fill up the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium! I love you all!!!”