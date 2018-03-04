Home > Entertainment > Music >

VGMA board should embrace diversity - Maccasio


2018 VGMA VGMA board should embrace diversity - Maccasio makes powerful statement about snub

Instead of joining the list of artistes bashing the board, Maccasio rather made some suggestions that could solve the issues regarding the credibility of the prestigious award scheme.

  • Published:
Maccasio play

Maccasio

(Kwabena Awuku)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tamale-based Hip-hop performer Sherif Abdul Majeed ‘Maccasio’ has made a powerful statement about his snub at the 2018 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Instead of joining the list of artistes bashing the board, the “Dagomba Girl” crooner rather made some suggestions that could solve the issues regarding the credibility of the prestigious award scheme.

Maccasio, who made strides under the year in review, made a clarion call on the board to develop an ‘eagle eye’ when nominating musicians and their works.

In a statement released on Sunday, March 4, Maccasio congratulated all the nominees especially his fellow Tamale artiste Fancy Gadam and called on the board to embrace diversity because there are so many talents outside Kumasi and Accra – the centre of entertainment in Ghana.

play Maccasio (Twitter)

READ MORE: Wiyaala's VGMA nominees’ party snub is funny but serious issue

He wrote (unedited): “I want to congratulate all the nominees for the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards especially Fancy Gadam. Indeed, their hard work and determination earned them all the nod they have had.

I want to also congratulate Charterhouse and the entire board for the efforts in ensuring a fair nominees list. It would only take a great crack to come up with such list.

Also, inasmuch as I believe this year’s nominees list is fair, I want to make a clarion call on the board and the organisers to embrace diversity in the awards scheme. I strongly believe there are great talents outside Accra and Kumasi and a little recognition from the board can shoot them up. I know the diversity I am calling for won’t be achieved within 24 hours but a little effort will do.

And to all my '69' fans and ZOLA Music record label soldiers who have been pushing for my nomination(s) this year, I want to say a BIG thank you for the support. All hope is not lost. We can find our way through very soon.

Remember that ‘The Smock Show’ is happening on March 31st. Let’s make history again. Let’s fill up the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium! I love you all!!!”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Laud Halm-Quartey: Laud De Poet drops new spoken word song -Keeping Hope Alive Laud Halm-Quartey Laud De Poet drops new spoken word song -Keeping Hope Alive
2018 VGMA: VGMA board is a bunch of idiots and hypocrites - snubbed Jupitar angry 2018 VGMA VGMA board is a bunch of idiots and hypocrites - snubbed Jupitar angry
VGMA 2018: Wiyaala's VGMA nominees’ party snub is funny but serious issue VGMA 2018 Wiyaala's VGMA nominees’ party snub is funny but serious issue
New Music: Bigail - Push (Prod. by Cash Two) New Music Bigail - Push (Prod. by Cash Two)
2018 VGMA: Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see full list of nominees 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see full list of nominees
O'hene Savànt: US rapper features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums O'hene Savànt US rapper features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums

Recommended Videos

Video: Kumi Guitar - Betweener Video Kumi Guitar - Betweener
Video: Ebony - Aseda Video Ebony - Aseda
Music Video: Mabiina- True Love Music Video Mabiina- True Love



Top Articles

1 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
2 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
3 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
4 Music Video Ebony - Asedabullet
5 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
6 Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
7 Ghana Music Awards "Artist of the Year" winners from 1999-2017bullet
8 BONYFIED Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017bullet
9 2018 VGMA VGMA board should embrace diversity - Maccasio...bullet
10 New Music Ebony - Konkonsa Policebullet

Related Articles

VGMA 2018 Wiyaala's VGMA nominees’ party snub is funny but serious issue
New Music Bigail - Push (Prod. by Cash Two)
2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see full list of nominees
O'hene Savànt US rapper features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums
Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweener
Music Video Ebony - Aseda
Music Video Mabiina -True Love
Music Video Bigail - Push

Top Videos

1 Video Ebony - Asedabullet
2 Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale releases a mega song attacking fake pastorsbullet
4 Audio Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina (Prod. by Paris Beatz)bullet
5 Audio Ebony - Konkonsa Policebullet
6 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
7 Music Video RKY - Do Me Saa feat. Yaa Ponobullet
8 Music Video MUSIGA - Nana Hemaa (Tribute To Ebony) ft....bullet
9 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Hammerbullet
10 Video Strongman - Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugenebullet

Music

Mabiina
Music Video Mabiina -True Love
Bigail - Push
Music Video Bigail - Push
Kumchacha and Patapaa
Patapaa Kumchacha is the one behind my challenges in the music industry - singer
Obibini - Gogo Woho feat. Dave Maestro (Prod. by Skinny Willis)
New Music Obibini - Gogo Woho feat. Dave Maestro (Prod. by Skinny Willis)