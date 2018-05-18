Home > Entertainment > Music >

Yaa Pono throws Ghana Meets Naija challenge to Nigerian acts


GMN 2018 Yaa Pono throws Ghana Meets Naija challenge to Nigerian acts

Yaa Pono, who is billed to represent the Ghana side of matters, has started the ceremonial “big talk”.

  • Published:
Yaa Pono play

Yaa Pono
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The annual Ghana Meets Naija concert, put together by Empire Ghana, has constantly proven a sought-after platform for the West African nations to play out the musical sibling rivalry that exists between them.

It is therefore no wonder that, soon after the launch, rapper Yaa Pono, who is billed to represent the Ghana side of matters, has started the ceremonial “big talk”.

Via Twitter, the “Obiaa Wo Ne Master” hitmaker has sought to undermine the readiness of his Nigerian counterparts at the event (which is billed for the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre, June 9), tweeting: “Dear Nigerian artistes performing at #GhanaMeetsNaija18 are you sure you are ready for me on 9th June 2018 @ fantasy dome?”

Dubbed the “Rescue Mission”, this year’s event will also witness  performances from Stonebwoy, who is famed for his outstanding live gigs, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Patapaa, and Fancy Gadam. Nigeria will be represented by Wizkid, Mayorkun, and Mr. Eazi. More acts are expected to join the roster soon.

Usually overbooked, the concert, widely deemed the biggest West African show, has previously been mounted by A- Listers as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Naeto C, R2Bees and a host of others.

Patrons can buy tickets at LIVE FM and Starr FM on the Ring Road and also via the Flexipay App.

Tickets sell at Ghs 120, Ghs 200, and Ghs 300 respectively. Platinum tickets/ table can be reserved on 050 564 6657.

This year’s sponsors include Kasapreko Alomo Gold and Storm Energy Drink, Allied Oil, Somoco Ghana Ltd, Nasco Mobile, Kirusa, Point and Play, Rova Surveillance, Tang Palace, Fix Consult, EIB Network (Starr FM, Live FM, Gh One TV, Kasapa FM, Empire FM, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM), Ghanafuo.com, Pulse.com.gh, West Hills Mall, Achimota Retail Centre, Accra Mall, Timepiece Gh.

The 2018 Ghana Meets Naija concert is powered by Empire Ghana.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Kumi Guitar - Temperature feat. Jupitar (Prod. by Linkin) New Music Kumi Guitar - Temperature feat. Jupitar (Prod. by Linkin)
Rapper: Yaa Pono says “Obia Wone Master” wasn’t directed at Shatta Rapper Yaa Pono says “Obia Wone Master” wasn’t directed at Shatta
New Music: Vision DJ - Otedola Ghana Remix feat. Dice Ailes, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal New Music Vision DJ - Otedola Ghana Remix feat. Dice Ailes, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal
New Music: Nazz Official - Life Dey Go (Prod. by Stunnaboy) New Music Nazz Official - Life Dey Go (Prod. by Stunnaboy)
BET Awards nominees list: Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy miss out at 2018 BET Awards BET Awards nominees list Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy miss out at 2018 BET Awards
New Music: King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by KillBeatz) New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by KillBeatz)

Recommended Videos

Video: B.Botch - Banana Remix feat. Pappy Kojo Video B.Botch - Banana Remix feat. Pappy Kojo
Video: Abban - Agoro Video Abban - Agoro
Music Video: Quarme Zaggy - Totofiifii Music Video Quarme Zaggy - Totofiifii



Top Articles

1 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works with Zylofon Cashbullet
2 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by KillBeatz)bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 BET Awards nominees list Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy miss out...bullet
5 WATCH Anas' latest exposé gets interesting as he uses Kojo...bullet
6 RTC Western Music Awards 2018 Kofi Kinaata, Patapaa,...bullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 Music Video B.Botch - Banana Remix feat. Pappy Kojobullet
9 New Music Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two (Prod. by...bullet
10 New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)bullet

Related Articles

New Music Vision DJ - Otedola Ghana Remix feat. Dice Ailes, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal
New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by KillBeatz)
New Music Nazz Official - Life Dey Go (Prod. by Stunnaboy)
BET Awards nominees list Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy miss out at 2018 BET Awards
Quarme Zaggy Kumi Guitar wasn’t smart by dissing Stonebwoy - Singer
WATCH Anas' latest exposé gets interesting as he uses Kojo Antwi's hit song for new teaser
RTC Western Music Awards 2018 Kofi Kinaata, Patapaa, WillisBeatz win big; see full list of winners
New Music Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two (Prod. by Cash Two)

Top Videos

1 Music Video Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
2 Video Strongman - Life Freestylebullet
3 Video B.Botch - Banana Remix feat. Pappy Kojobullet
4 Audio Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
5 Music Video Ebony - Turn On The Light [One Dread Riddim]bullet
6 Music Video Stonebwoy - Tomorrowbullet
7 Video Kofi Kinaata - Playbullet
8 Music Video Y BLAQ drops GH¢50,000 ‘LIQUOR’ videobullet
9 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet
10 Video Abban - Agorobullet

Music

Kumi Guitar wasn’t smart by dissing Stonebwoy - Quarme Zaggy
Quarme Zaggy Kumi Guitar wasn’t smart by dissing Stonebwoy - Singer
FaReed - Ligidi ft. Maccasio (Prod. by Liquid Beatz)
New Music FaReed - Ligidi ft. Maccasio (Prod. by Liquid Beatz)
Abban - Agoro
Music Video Abban - Agoro
Stonebwoy
Willi Roi Zylofon executive jabs Stonebwoy for playing cheap gigs